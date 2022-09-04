The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Across the U.S., mainstream institutions such as the American Civil Liberties Union, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and CNN are increasingly opting for gender-neutral terms such as "pregnant people," "people who get abortions" and "birthing parent" in favour of "women" when referencing pregnancy, fertility and abortion.
These shifts in terminology signal an effort to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary people who can also get pregnant. But the changes have also prompted pushback -- not just from Republican politicians who are openly hostile to LGBTQ people but also from some cisgender women (women whose gender identity conforms with the sex they were assigned at birth) who consider themselves LGBTQ allies and who support abortion rights.
"We're not just talking about the same people that we were before. We're broadening the scope," said Kristen Syrett, an associate professor of linguistics at Rutgers University. "And I think that's where people get more uncomfortable because it's so different from the way we've been thinking of reproductive rights and pregnancy for a long time."
Debates about language can seem arbitrary at a time when so many no longer have access to abortion services in their home state. But at the crux of these debates are questions about who is targeted by restrictive laws and policies, who is affected and who is included in the conversation.
ADVOCATES SAY INCLUSIVE TERMS MAKE ROOM FOR EVERYONE AFFECTED
Using inclusive language to talk about abortion recognizes that not only cis women can get pregnant, said Gillian Branstetter, a communications strategist at the ACLU's Women's Rights Project and LGBTQ & HIV Project.
Some trans men and nonbinary people can also get pregnant, as can cis girls and trans boys. This is also true in the opposite: Not all women are able to get pregnant. Some cis women struggle with fertility, while trans women lack uteruses. Opting for gender-neutral terms such as "people" or "patients" allows for these nuances in a way that just saying "women" does not.
There's scant data on how many trans and nonbinary people get pregnant and receive abortions given that medical systems in the U.S. track them as female. A 2019 study from Rutgers University suggests that up to 30% of trans men experience unplanned pregnancies, and a 2020 study from researchers at the Guttmacher Institute and Planned Parenthood estimated between 462 and 530 trans and nonbinary people received abortions in 2017 (the CDC reports that approximately 609,000 total abortions were performed that year). As more adults identify as trans or nonbinary, experts say that such estimates are likely undercounted.
Still, those numbers pale in comparison to the numbers of cis women who access reproductive health care -- a point often made by critics of more inclusive terms. Branstetter acknowledged this reality, noting that "99% of people who are going to become pregnant or are in need of birth control or an abortion are women."
But it's necessary to make room for trans and nonbinary people precisely because of the significant barriers they face in receiving reproductive care, she added. "It's important to remember that transgender people do not have the privilege of pretending we do not exist."
SOME FEEL GENDER-NEUTRAL TERMS ERASE THE ROLE OF SEXISM
Others are concerned that forgoing the term "women" obscures what they see as the driving force behind attacks on abortion rights: Misogyny.
Carrie Baker, professor of the study of women and gender at Smith College, considers gender-neutral terms such as "pregnant people" to be inaccurate and imprecise. In theory, she said, "people" also includes cisgender men, whose bodies are not affected by abortion restrictions.
Baker said she recognizes the importance of being inclusive, and tries to reference in her writing when possible the various groups who are affected by abortion restrictions. But because she sees cisgender women as the primary targets of abortion bans, she said she makes it a point to emphasize women.
Not doing so, Baker said, erases the sexism underlying laws that seek to exert control over women's bodies.
"'Pregnant people' doesn't say who we're talking about. It makes (pregnancy) sound like it's a gender-neutral phenomenon or a sex-neutral phenomenon," she added. "I believe that bans on abortion are motivated by sex discrimination and by bias against women and cisgender women, or just femininity."
As some abortion rights supporters now look to the Equal Rights Amendment to establish a constitutional right to abortion, Baker said being explicit about the role of sexism in abortion restrictions is necessary to challenge such laws. Doing that effectively, in her view, means naming women.
"I think we need to talk about that or we, in essence, do what the right does, which is trying to erase the significance of the discriminatory impact of abortion bans," Baker said.
Some have gone as far as to suggest that women as a class are being erased. Earlier this year, The New York Times opinion columnist Pamela Paul decried the use of terms such as "pregnant people" in a piece, writing that "This isn't just a semantic issue; it's also a question of moral harm, an affront to our very sense of ourselves." The Atlantic's Helen Lewis accused the left of "declaring a war on saying 'women.'"
"By substituting people for women, we lose the ability to speak of women as a class. We dismantle them into pieces, into functions, into commodities," she argued.
Syrett, the Rutgers University linguist, understands where these anxieties are coming from, but encourages people to reflect on what they're signalling with their word choices.
"It seems natural for some individuals to (feel) like this is taking away something or maybe it's not honouring a part of what they've associated with womanhood for so long," she said. "It's an opportunity for everyone, regardless of their own stance with respect to reproductive issues or their own experience, to take a step back and ask what it means to talk about 'women' versus 'females' versus 'people with the ability to reproduce.'"
OTHERS SAY THE DEBATE PRESENTS A FALSE DICHOTOMY
For the ACLU's Branstetter, claims that women are being erased are overblown.
Progressive organizations are opting for terms such as "pregnant people" in their own public messaging campaigns, but no one is forcing women to stop describing themselves as such, she said. Additionally, the word "women" continues to be centred in many national conversations about abortion -- from the Women's Health Protection Act that sought to codify Roe v. Wade to the Supreme Court ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned it.
"I think that the demise of the word 'woman' is greatly exaggerated," Branstetter said. "And I don't think that there's any harm in making space for the many people who do need this care who are not women."
Advocates of more inclusive terms also feel that such debates present a false dichotomy.
Oliver Hall, trans health director for the Kentucky Health Justice Network, said critics of terms such as "pregnant people" are missing the ways that trans and nonbinary people are also hurt by misogyny. Recognizing what drives abortion restrictions and making space for trans and nonbinary people aren't mutually exclusive, they added.
"I think people feel like not just saying 'women' means that we can't talk about the role that misogyny plays in these laws," Hall said. "But I think that also does a disservice to trans people who are also affected not just by those laws, but by misogyny as a whole."
Including trans and nonbinary people in the fight for abortion rights doesn't mean taking away something from cisgender women, Hall said. Rather, a more inclusive coalition has the potential to strengthen the abortion rights movement.
At the heart of abortion bans is a desire to uphold traditional gender roles, Branstetter said, comparing them to attempts to ban gender-affirming care.
"What the effort to ban abortion and the effort to erase transgender people from public life have in common is the enforcement of a very strict gender binary based on the exploitation of reproductive labour," she said. "That is a more complicated story to tell than 'They're doing it because they hate women.' But it's a truer one."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Canada
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after potentially random attacks
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Ontario students excited for frosh week, but safety top of mind for organizers
Student leaders say excitement is high as Ontario universities prepare to host the first frosh weeks, largely in-person and absent of public health restrictions, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
-
Indigenous families, former patients seek access to federal 'Indian hospital' records
The federal government established 'Indian hospitals' across Canada from the 1930s and some patients who died at the hospitals were buried in unmarked graves. Now, communities are looking for answers.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
World
-
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
-
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
-
U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island.
-
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
-
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling
Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city's mayor said Sunday.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
Health
-
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
Entertainment
-
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Many major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter. But among the notable exceptions: beauty.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Lifestyle
-
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Many major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter. But among the notable exceptions: beauty.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Serena's gone, U.S. Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams' last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday's schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
-
Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at U.S. Open
Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tough third-round men's singles match Saturday at the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.