Warning: The story contains details and video which may be disturbing to some

A U.K. mother is warning about the dangers of riding a slide while holding a toddler, after a day at the playground ended with her son suffering a broken leg.

An audible snap can be heard in a video clip showing Shona Keetley going down a slide with her then-18-month-old son George between her legs. At one point, the boy’s leg disappears underneath his mother and he erupts in tears.

“My son was screaming that he wanted to go on the slide, so I said to my partner that I would take him down once, and then we would leave,” Keetley told parenting website Channel Mum. “I just put him between my legs and off we went. His leg got caught, and that was how easy it was for it to break.”

Keetley said George eventually stopped crying and fell asleep on the way home. It wasn’t until she saw him climb off a sofa that Keetley realized George could not put any weight on his leg. She and her partner rushed the child to the emergency room.

“I was thinking that he had probably just pulled a muscle or twisted his ankle,” she told Channel Mum. “Never did I think the doctors would come back to me and say his leg was broken.”





A photo taken by Clare’s husband captured Meadow’s right foot being snapped backwards while in her mother’s arms.

Clare posts an annual public service announcement on her Facebook page to remind parents of the danger.

“I thought everyone took their kids down the slide. I strongly feel every playground should have a warning sign,” she wrote on June 24. “Don’t ever go down a slide with a baby on your lap.”

As difficult as it may be to watch, Keetley insists her video serves as an important reminder for parents.

“I wanted to share this video to raise awareness about how easily this accident can happen, and (how) something so innocent can be so dangerous,” she wrote.