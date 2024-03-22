Tech platforms face 'whack-a-mole' situation in battling health misinformation

Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
When Dr. Garth Graham thinks about health misinformation on social media platforms, he envisions a garden.
No matter how bountiful or verdant that garden is, even the head of YouTube's global health division admits it's often in need of tending.
"How do you weed and pull out the bad information?" he questioned.
"But also...how do you plant the seeds and make sure people have access to good information as well as high quality information?"
For social media companies, these have become perennial questions that have only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
Now, it's not uncommon to spot misinformation with almost every scroll.
A 2022 paper published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization reviewed 31 studies examining how prevalent misinformation is. The analysis found misinformation in up to 51 per cent of social media posts associated with vaccines, up to 28.8 per cent of content associated with COVID-19, and up to 60 per cent of posts related to pandemics.
An estimated 20 to 30 per cent of YouTube videos about emerging infectious diseases were also found to contain inaccurate or misleading information.
The consequences can be harmful, if not deadly.
Research the Council of Canadian Academies released in 2023 said COVID-19 misinformation alone contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Platforms take the risks seriously, Graham said in an interview. "We are always concerned about anything that may produce harm."
That concern often leads platforms to remove anything violating their content policies.
YouTube, for example, has banned content denying the existence of some medical conditions or contradicting health authority guidance on prevention and treatment.
Examples embedded in its medical misinformation policy show the company removes posts promoting turpentine, gasoline and kerosene as a treatment for certain conditions because these substances cause death. Ivermectin, used to treat parasitic worms in animals and humans, and hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, are also barred from being promoted as COVID-19 cures.
When it comes to vaccines, YouTube bans videos alleging immunizations cause cancer or paralysis.
Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. refused to comment for this story and TikTok did not respond to a request for comment, but in broad strokes, these companies have similar policies to YouTube.
Yet Timothy Caulfield, a University of Alberta professor focused on health law and policy, still spots medical misinformation on platforms. He recently asked his students to search for stem cell content and several posts spreading unproven therapies came up easily.
Still, he sympathizes with some of the challenges tech companies face because he sees conquering health misinformation as a game of "whack-a-mole."
He says there's a nimbleness to spreaders of misinformation, who are often motivated to keep finding ways to circumvent removal policies because their posts can boost profits and brands or spread an ideology.
"They can work around the moderation strategies, but that just shows how we're not going to fix this with one tool," Caulfield said.
"This is going to be an on ongoing battle."
In its misinformation policy posted on its website, Meta acknowledges the difficulties, saying "what is true one minute may not be true the next minute."
"People also have different levels of information about the world around them and may believe something is true when it is not," the policy says.
In an attempt to keep up with everything, Meta relies on independent experts to assess how true content is and whether it is likely to directly contribute imminent harm before it is removed. Third-party fact checking organizations are also contracted to review and rate the accuracy of its most viral content.
At YouTube, workers, including some who form an "intelligence desk" monitoring posts and news to detect trends that might need to be mitigated, are used along with machine learning programs, which the company says are well suited to detecting patterns in misinformation.
Some responsibility is also put on credible health-care practitioners and institutions, whose content platforms highlight recommendations to make it easier for users to find trustworthy information.
YouTube, for example, has partnered with organizations including the University Health Network and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.
CAMH runs a YouTube channel where medical professionals explain everything from schizophrenia to eating disorders. Production funding came from YouTube, but the institution's resources were used for script writing and clinical review, CAMH spokeswoman Hayley Clark said in an email.
Graham sees it as a good example of the health-care profession "meeting people where they are," which he said is "how we battle misinformation."
"(Credible information) has to be in the palm of people's hands so that they can have dinner conversations, so when they're sitting down in their couch that they're empowered," he said.
But when it comes to other organizations and doctors, "we can't assume that all of them have the capacity to do this," said Heidi Tworek, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia, whose research focuses on the effects of new media technologies.
These organizations want to get credible information out, but in the cash-strapped and time-lacking health-care industry, there's always another patient to help.
"Some health-care institutions would say, 'OK, we've got X amount of money, we've got to choose what we spend it on. Maybe we want to spend it on something other than communications,'" Tworek said.
In some instances, doctors are also "doing it off the side of their desk...because they think it is valuable," but that subjects them to new risks like online attacks and sometimes even death threats.
"Some people don't want to enter those spaces at all because they see what happens to others," she said.
To better combat medical misinformation, she would like platforms to act more responsibly because she often notices their algorithms push problematic content to the top of social media timelines.
However, she and Caulfield agree health misinformation needs an all-hands-on-deck approach.
"The platforms bear a lot of responsibility. They're becoming like utilities and we know the impact that they have on public discourse, on polarization," Caulfield said.
"But we also need to teach critical thinking skills."
That could begin at school, where students could learn how to identify credible sources and detect when something could be incorrect -- lessons he's heard Finland begins in kindergarten.
No matter when or how that education takes place, he said the bottom line is "we need to give citizens the tools to discern what's misinformation."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
The names of clinics and physicians found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
A technical problem may have kept thousands of veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members from being hired or having the opportunity to apply for public service jobs.
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
An Ontario couple says they have been fighting with their bank for almost four months when $8,600 went missing when they tried to pay their credit card bill.
A technical problem may have kept thousands of veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members from being hired or having the opportunity to apply for public service jobs.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.
An interim report from an international group hired to provide advice on identifying and locating the unmarked graves of children who attended residential schools says Canada should continue funding searches beyond 2025.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
France's Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to reject legislation to ratify a 2017 trade deal between the European Union and Canada that has been criticized by farmers as bringing unfair competition from abroad.
The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a United States-sponsored resolution declaring that 'an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is 'imperative' to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Russia attacked electrical power facilities in much of Ukraine, including the country's largest hydroelectric plant, causing widespread outages and killing at least five people, officials said Friday.
During the nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport people who illegally enter the U.S., Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland never changed his tactics with migrants in his remote border county.
An Oklahoma district attorney said Thursday he doesn't plan to file any charges in the case of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso teenager whose death following a fight in a high school bathroom was ruled a suicide.
A federal judge on Thursday finished handing down prison terms of about 10 to 40 years to six white former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to breaking into a home without a warrant and torturing two Black men in an attack.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
A framework for a national school food program has landed on the desk of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and with the federal budget just weeks away advocates hope the proposal will get the green light.
The names of clinics and physicians found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.
For social media companies, the question of how to make sure people have access to good information has only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
A new study found that smoking can cause an increase in a type of body fat that's linked to serious disease.
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
The City of Toronto has given Rogers Communications Inc. the green light to set up cameras and sensors at five downtown intersections that will track the movement of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists with the aim of alleviating gridlock.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Paul Rudd has described himself in a new interview as somebody who lives his life “like someone’s grandfather,” but he does find ways to keep things young and fresh, including listening to the music of pop superstar Taylor Swift.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' isn't exactly a bust, but there isn't as much life left in the franchise as die-hard fans may have hoped.
After being on the sidelines, Netflix has started dipping into live sports and while having another competitor for rights would certainly be welcomed, it is unlikely to happen soon.
Federal loans to Transat A.T. Inc. cost the tour operator's CEO nearly half a million dollars in compensation last year, thanks to conditions on the pandemic funding.
A group convened by the federal government to study the legislation that made cannabis legal is recommending the country review one of the industry's biggest gripes: excise taxes charged to pot producers.
Canada's main stock index rose Thursday to scrape out a new all-time closing high, while U.S. markets continued to set their own records.
Visitors to one of Alberta's most popular tourist destinations will be paying significantly more for parking this summer, should they decide to drive.
Every part of Barbara Peraza-Garcia and her family’s single-room apartment in Seattle has a double or even triple purpose.
A treasure hunter struggling with faulty equipment has unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.
Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers after allegations he stole money from baseball star Shohei Ohtani to service illegal gambling debts. He and his alleged bookmaker are also under investigation by the IRS.
The Town of Wawa is grieving the death of hometown NHLer Chris Simon, who died by suicide at age 52 this week.
The Winnipeg Jets’ tour through the NHL’s Metro Division continues in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.