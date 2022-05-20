Tam gives federal pandemic update, answers questions on monkeypox
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual press conference.
In the last pandemic briefing from the federal government on May 7, Tam announced agencies are trying to get a handle on how many Canadians may be suffering from long COVID as researchers learn more about the mysterious after-effects of the virus.
Relatively little is known about the effects of long COVID, also known as post-COVID-19 condition, including how to diagnose it, how long it lasts or how best to treat it. The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been reports of more than 100 potential symptoms associated with the condition.
Aside from COVID-19, it is expected that Tam will face questions following Friday’s briefing about recent cases of monkeypox being confirmed in the country.
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. What makes these cases notable is the disease is relatively rare and there are no clear links between some of the infections, raising concerns about community spread and undetected cases.
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca's Solarina Ho
