'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales

Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place to prevent youth addiction.

In a press conference Tuesday, the health organizations say "immediate action" is needed to either reclassify nicotine pouches as a prescription product or suspend their sale.

"These are approaches that can be done swiftly without regular regulatory amendment. They can just simply be done administratively," said Flory Doucas, co-director and spokesperson of the Coalition québécoise pour le contrôle du tabac.

Health Canada approved the sale of Zonnic nicotine pouches in July under the Natural Health Product Regulations, and in October, Imperial Tobacco Canada began selling the product.

"With attractive flavours such as Tropic Breeze, Chill Mint and Berry Frost, and with colourful, small packages that might well hold candy, of course youth will want to buy them," said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society. "The devastating result is that youth will become trapped into nicotine addiction."

The federal Tobacco and Vaping Products Act prohibits the sale of tobacco products and vaping products to anyone under 18 and restricts promotion of these products. All provinces also have legislation prohibiting the sale of tobacco products and vaping products to youth, as each province's age limit differs.

Since federal and provincial legislation does not apply to nicotine pouches, a retail store could sell the product to someone under 18 without receiving a charge or fine, which the health organizations argue is a "regulatory gap."

This is despite the authorization for Zonnic nicotine pouches stating that the product should not be used by anyone under 18.

The health organizations called on Minister of Health Mark Holland and the Associate Minister of Health Ya'ara Saks to take "immediate action."

"Have we not learned our lessons from e-cigarettes?" said Cynthia Callard, executive director of Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.

"Given the increase in youth vaping, how is it possible that Health Canada would allow a new category of nicotine product on the market, sold by a tobacco company, with massively inadequate regulations in place?"