More than a dozen children in Spain have been treated for a rare disorder known as 'werewolf syndrome' after an apparent medication production error caused them to grow an unusual amount of hair.

Spanish authorities recalled multiple batches of omeprazole, a drug that treats acid reflux and other stomach issues by decreasing the amount of acid produced in the stomach, following reports of 13 children growing extra hair after taking the medication.

Tests revealed that the omeprazole batches in question had been tainted with minoxidil, a topical medication that is commonly used to treat hair loss.

Taking the minoxidil appears to have left the children with hypertrichosis, which is also known as 'werewolf syndrome.' Patients can be born with the condition or acquire it later in life. It refers to any significant hair growth beyond what is expected based on a person's age, sex and race.

A 14th case of hypertrichosis was later confirmed, and Spanish media report that the total number of cases is now at 17. The hair growth reportedly "faded" after the children stopped taking the drug.

The agency responsible for regulating health products in Spain says all affected batches of omeprazole – including some that were intended for veterinary use – have been pulled from the market. It recommends that anyone uncertain about omeprazole they have been given check with their pharmacist and anyone experiencing sudden and unexpected hair growth talk to their doctor.

The drug's manufacturer, Malaga-based Farma Quimica Sur, has had its licence to produce pharmaceutical products temporarily suspended, according to Spain's labour ministry.