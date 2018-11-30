

CTVNews.ca





A recall of tahini products is growing over possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was first issued Wednesday, covering seven Achva products, including its whole sesame, organic and seasoned tahini, along with S&F pure tahini. It was expanded Thursday to include Soom products, including chocolate sweet tahini halva spread and sesame premium tahini.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the products. The agency is continuing its investigation, which could broaden the recall.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” reads the recall warning from CFIA. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

The products under recall have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces.