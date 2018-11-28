Tahini products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:45PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says two brands of tahini products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
The agency said Wednesday that seven Achva tahini products sold in 500-gram and 18-kilogram packages have been recalled, as well as 18-kilogram tubs of S&F's pure tahini.
It says the tahini was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces.
The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, but did not say how many.
It is advising people to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store where they were purchased.
The agency says food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
