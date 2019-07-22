

Solarina Ho, CTVNews.ca





There has been a significant rise in alcohol-related emergency department visits among women and young adults in Ontario, according to a new study published on Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The findings were consistent with provincial and national data that show a rise in binge drinking and average weekly alcohol consumption. It’s the latest in a growing number of studies around the world that has found an increase in alcohol-related deaths and ER visits over the last 20 years or so, and highlighted the burden on the health-care system.

The study by researchers in Ottawa looked at data over a 14-year period involving more than 15 million people in Ontario between the ages of 10 and 105, and examined trends over time based on sex, age and socioeconomic status.

The authors of the study said the findings suggested a potential need for services targeting demographics at higher risk and also serve as a possible warning that younger Ontario residents may be falling into harmful drinking patterns, with potential long-term health care consequences in the future.

The study looked at data involving 767,346 emergency visits “entirely caused by alcohol” in Ontario between 2003 and 2016 and found that visits by those between the ages of 25 and 29 rose 175 per cent. Within that age group, trips to the ER by women jumped 240 per cent and rose 145 per cent for men.

While men still made up the bulk of alcohol-related hospital visits, the rate of visits among women increased by more than 86 per cent, compared to a 53 per cent rise among men.

Middle-aged men made up the bulk of emergency room visits due to alcohol, but visits by girls and young women aged 15 to 24 were also growing, with more females under Ontario’s legal drinking age of 19 visiting the emergency department than males.

Moreover, the number of ER visits due to alcohol was 4.4 times greater than the rise in ER visits for all other reasons combined, with 71.7 per cent of alcohol-related codes listed as the primary reason for hospital visits in 2016. Intoxication was the most common diagnostic code, followed by harmful use, withdrawal and alcohol dependence.

Those living in low-income neighbourhoods visited the emergency department for alcohol-linked reasons at twice the rate of those living in areas with the highest income, according to the data, though only modest increases were observed over the 14-year study period, compared to U.S. trends.

The study did not focus on the underlying causes for the rise in alcohol consumption, but noted that factors other than accessibility and price were likely driving factors for the trend, since provincial regulations around how alcohol is priced and where it can be purchased remained stable until recently.

“One possible contributor is increasing alcohol marketing and promotion, which is less tightly regulated in both Ontario and Canada,” the study suggested, pointing to anecdotal evidence that marketing directed at women has been on the rise.

The study cautioned that new Ontario policies deregulating alcohol sales and prices could drive further harmful levels of drinking.