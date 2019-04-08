

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Scientists and researchers at the University of Edinburgh have developed new imaging technology to help them see how cells eat – which can help diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer.

The team designed probes made of chemicals that light up when they attach to things that cells eat, such as glucose.

Dr. Marc Vendrell, senior lecturer in biomedical Imaging at the university, said in a news release: “We have very few methods to measure what cells eat to produce energy.”

He added that the new technology will allow them to watch live cells eat “by simply using microscopes.”

The probes, named “SCOTfluors,” assist scientists with real-time tracking of the cells’ activities, something that previous technology was unable to do.

Doctors can also use this new technology to help monitor patients who are in treatment, and researchers believe that by studying a cell’s eating habits, more effective therapies can be developed in the future.