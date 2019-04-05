Study challenges health benefits of moderate drinking
Maria Cheng, The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 6:43AM EDT
LONDON -- A new study challenges the idea that moderate drinking could actually be good for you.
People who have one or two drinks a day have long been noted to have a lower risk of stroke and heart problems, but scientists were unsure if this was because light drinking protected them.
In a large genetic study done in China, scientists found moderate drinking raises risk of stroke and high blood pressure -- but they didn't have enough data to say whether the same is true for heart attacks.
The researchers say their findings should apply to other populations beyond China and to any alcoholic drinks like beer or wine, even though the study participants mostly drank spirits.
The research was published online Thursday in the journal, Lancet.
