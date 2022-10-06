Sticks meant to help people climb recalled after several falls

Health Canada is recalling a climbing tool due to the risk of users falling.

Users of the Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks, intended to help hunters climb trees, should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.

According to the alert, one or more of the climbing stick’s steps can crack when under pressure, posing a fall and injury hazard to users.

Consumers who have purchased the climbing sticks are asked to contact the manufacturer for instructions on returning the tool. The stick will then be tested for safety and, if necessary, replaced at no extra cost.

Tethrd, the company who created the product, reported that 66 units of potentially defective climbing sticks were sold in Canada and 7,700 were sold in the United States.

“As of September 26th 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada,” Health Canada noted in the alert. “In the United States, the company has received 5 reports of a step breaking and no reports of injuries.”

The affected products were sold from June 2022 to July 2022.

“This recall involves 2022 model year Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 climbing sticks with serial numbers ranging from THSP-TONE-010000 to THSP-TONE-017749,” Health Canada reports. “The serial number is located on the back side of the rope locking system (Dynaloc). The rope locking system is the black rectangle on the side of the stick with the silver Tethrd logo.”