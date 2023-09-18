Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada

The health agency warns that exposure to lead can lead to a range of serious health effects including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, and adverse impacts on the heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths. (Photo: Health Canada) The health agency warns that exposure to lead can lead to a range of serious health effects including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, and adverse impacts on the heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths. (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News