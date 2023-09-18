Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has issued a recall notice concerning double-walled stainless steel children's cups under the CUPKIN brand, warning about the presence of lead in these products.
According to the notice issued on Monday, the cups may potentially contain high levels of lead near the bottom seal, posing a significant toxicity risk, especially to children. https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/cupkin-brand-double-walled-stainless-steel-children-s-cups-recalled-due-presence-lead
The health agency warns that exposure to lead can lead to a range of serious health effects including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, and adverse impacts on the heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths.
The recall involves CUPKIN 8 oz (236.6 ml) and 12 oz (354.9 ml) double-walled stainless steel children's cups sold as pairs in 12 different colour combinations with a matching coloured straw. https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/cupkin-brand-double-walled-stainless-steel-children-s-cups-recalled-due-presence-lead
The cups were manufactured in China, with a total of 12 sold in Canada from January 2018 to March 2023. However, there have been no reported incidents or injuries in the country related to these products, according to the notice.
The health agency asks consumers to immediately stop using the cups and contact the CUPKIN Company for a full refund.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
