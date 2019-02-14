Source of fall romaine outbreak a mystery, U.S. regulators say
A worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. on Aug. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 1:47AM EST
NEW YORK -- U.S. food regulators say they weren't able to identify a contamination source for a food poisoning outbreak that prompted them to warn people to avoid romaine lettuce this fall .
The Food and Drug Administration says it wasn't able to determine how a water reservoir on a Santa Barbara County, California, farm became contaminated with E. coli. It also says the water reservoir doesn't explain how lettuce from other farms may have been contaminated.
The FDA says leafy greens' short shelf-life makes it difficult to investigate such outbreaks. It notes food safety has been a longstanding issue with leafy greens, and that the industry should review operations to minimize risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is always risk of foodborne illness when eating raw produce.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Study links teenage pot use to increased risk of suicidal behaviour
- Source of fall romaine outbreak a mystery, U.S. regulators say
- Ohio teen defies mother, gets vaccinated for first time at 18
- Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection
- Study finds bacterial profile of breast milk differs when pumped first