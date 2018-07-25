

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Saskatchewan government has decided to cover the costs of bandages for an eight-month-old boy living with a rare skin condition.

In December, Leo Leptich was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disorder that causes his skin to break out in painful blisters. Jonathan Pitre, the Ottawa teenager known famously as the “Butterfly Boy,” faced the same condition.

Last week, Leo’s mother Crystal Leptich posted a desperate plea for help on Facebook as she worried her provincial support, including weekly visits and financial coverage for supplies, was on the verge of drying up.

On Tuesday, Leo’s family said on a Facebook page dedicated to the boy’s journey that the government has agreed to continue covering the costs of his bandages.

“They heard us. They heard you,” the post states. “To every single person who added volume to our voices, we cannot thank you enough.”