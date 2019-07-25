

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Public Health Agency of Canada has recalled a solar-powered tiki torch due to the risk of it catching on fire.

The agency said the “Fusion 3-in-1 Solar Powered Tiki Torch” poses a fire hazard as the batteries can overheat and lead to melting.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it received 19 reports of the torch melting as of July 22, but there have been no injuries.

The recall impacts 8,613 of the units sold in Canada since the beginning of 2019, ending on July 17.

Anyone in possession of the product is being advised to return it to the store where they bought it for a refund, or destroy it and contact Fusion Products for a replacement.