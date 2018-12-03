

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Patients in Newfoundland and Labrador -- and possibly across the country -- may have missed seeing timely medical results because of a software issue involving an electronic medical record program.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says medical test results for 615 patients between November 2017 and last month may have been delayed from reaching health care providers, and therefore their patients.

The province uses Telus Health's Med Access software, which is also used in Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Telus Health identified the same software issue in other provinces but it's currently unclear how this affected communicating medical records to patients, and Health Minister John Haggie said Newfoundland and Labrador has the widest pool of affected patients.

The software issue is now resolved but Haggie said a case-by-case investigation has begun to make sure all patients are accounted for.

Haggie said many of the cases likely involve blood work, diagnostic imaging or medical consultations but critical results were not affected.