'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
Warning: This article contains references to addiction and suicide.
Like so many parents, Liz Ritchie hangs an ornament on her family’s Christmas tree for each of her children. As she hooks her son Jack’s to a branch, she’s reminded he won’t be home for the holidays.
Not this year, not next year, not ever.
At just 24 years old, Jack died by suicide after a gambling addiction left him feeling helpless, stealing away his sense of purpose and his life.
Sitting in her home in Sheffield, England, Ritchie has a clear message: “I want to warn Canadians, I want to speak mother to mother from across the pond. You need to be worried for your children, this is not OK, and some of your children will die.”
RISE OF ADS
If you've turned on a television in Canada to watch live sports in recent months, you may have noticed a different game being promoted on the screen. The early addition of Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada featured no less than 19 sports betting commercials.
Whether you watch hockey, basketball, or any other sport on TV in this country, you currently can’t escape the onslaught of gambling advertisements being broadcast again and again, during prime time hours, while children and Canadians of all ages watch their favourite teams from coast to coast to coast.
Ritchie witnessed a similar rise of sports betting advertisements in the U.K. years ago, but she didn’t realize how it would influence her son at the time.
“They warn you about sexual predators, drugs and alcohol, but the government never said anything about gambling,” she told CTV News.
Sports broadcaster TSN, which is owned by CTV’s parent company, Bell Media, is now producing and airing its own gambling segments on TV, radio and online.
Rogers' Sportsnet is also creating and churning out its own multi-platform sports betting content, featuring some of its most notable on-air talent.
ONTARIO'S REGULATIONS
Ontario is the first Canadian province to go all-in, regulating the first online gambling market in the country. Anyone of age can now legally place a bet on any aspect of a game, or spin an online slot machine with the flick of a finger on their phone. As other provinces contemplate their own legislation, all eyes are on Ontario.
Paul Burns, the CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association, a sports betting and gambling lobby group, believes that regulated online gambling is safer than the alternative over the last several years.
“Canadians were accessing gaming with no controls, no oversight, no protection. And that's what this has done, that's been the biggest change in the last 12 months,” said Burns.
Currently in Ontario, there are 68 online gambling sites regulated by the province.
Lobbyists like Burns say “advertising is part of what comes with having a regulated gaming market,” though he admits that “there’s a shared responsibility between broadcasters, sports leagues and sports betting operations to understand what is the right mix (of gambling promotions) for their product, for their customers and for the leagues' reputations.”
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which regulates online gambling in the province, sent an email to CTV National News that states “Marketing and advertising standards” are in place “to help protect vulnerable and high-risk players from wagering inducements.”
The AGCO has also had discussions “with Canadian advertising industry leaders” to discuss “the role they can play in managing the advertising placed by both regulated and unregulated internet gaming sites.”
'A PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN'
But some anti-gambling advocates in the U.K., where betting legislation was rapidly expanded in 2005, are speaking out.
They believe the tragic lessons learned in their country should serve as a cautionary tale to Canadians.
“It’s a public health disaster waiting to happen,” said Ritchie.
Jack Ritchie is seen in an image provided by his family.
Public Health England found that there are more than 400 suicides associated with gambling each year in the country. In 2019, England’s National Health Service opened its first of 16 planned child gambling addiction clinics.
Matt Zarb-Cousin runs a U.K. non-profit called Clean Up Gambling, and he says young adults can be particularly at risk.
“At the ages of 18 to 24, before your brain fully develops, you're very vulnerable to developing a gambling problems. The fact that young people are more likely to gamble as a result of advertising I think is a reason to restrict it,” he said.
Zarb-Cousin added that the promotion of gambling companies in the U.K. “conditioned young people to believe they have to bet to enjoy the match, and when they reach the age when they can gamble at 18 the first thing they do is download all the gambling apps.”
INCREASE IN REPORTS FROM PARENTS
CTV National News sat down with a recovering gambling addict who asked that we not share his name or identity. For the purpose of this story he’s asked to be called Al.
Al now volunteers his time with Gamblers Anonymous Ontario, and he too is worried about the influence that sports betting commercials could wield.
“Imagine a 12-year-old or a 14-year-old watching hockey, or watching basketball or any sports - how tempting it would be to place on their phone.”
In an email, Sportsnet told CTV News: “We recognize that sports betting content and advertising represents a change for audiences and we are being extremely thoughtful about the volume and content of the commercial inventory that we are allotting to sports betting partners to ensure we continue to officer a quality viewing experience.”
According to Al, broadcasters, sports leagues and the AGCO aren’t being careful enough. Al shared that the number of parents calling into Gamblers Anonymous pleading for help, concerned their child might be addicted to gambling, has skyrocketed in recent months in Ontario.
“A lot of parents think that their kids are doing their homework upstairs, but they're racking up $30- to 40-grand on a credit card,” Al said.
ATHLETES' INVOLVEMENT CRITICIZED
Some fans are speaking out against their favourite stars who’re now featured in some of the advertisements.
From Connor McDavid to Auston Matthews to Wayne Gretzky, some of the biggest names in hockey have signed on and are pulling in major paydays. The NHL’s Washington Capitals landed a deal to feature “Caesars Sportsbook” on their jerseys. Sports broadcaster TSN even joined forces with FanDuel as its official sportsbook partner.
In a statement TSN said that FanDuel “has a number of features in place to mitigate risk for bettors, including tools to help customers set deposit, wager, and time limits.”
But individuals like Al, who spent decades gambling, say they believe that a completely open online betting market spells trouble for Ontarians – and residents of other provinces if they follow with similar regulations.
Waving his phone in the air, AI highlighted how much easier these apps and companies make it to place a bet.
“It’s always in our hands. You don't have to drive to a casino or store if it’s snowing or if it's raining. You can (gamble) from home while you're drinking a coffee, and destroying yourself.”
'LIKE FEEDING KIDS SPOONS FULL OF VODKA'
Back in England, Ritchie says that she likens the wave of commercials and content on TV is spoon-feeding children the addiction.
“It’s like feeding kids spoons full of vodka and scotch. It’s being normalized in society.”
Ritchie, who’s now co-founded the organization Gambling with Lives, notes that she and other families know the cost all too well.
“I’ve spoken to loads of mothers, and they all say to me, ‘My heart is broken, I’ve lost my child, I didn’t know that gambling could take my child,” she said.
Richie says if her son, Jack, had come to her and said, “'I’m addicted to heroin,' we’d have known what to do, but (with gambling) we didn’t. Eventually he came to us and said he’s lost some money, and we banned him from the bookies, but that didn’t matter. He found a way to make a bet.”
Jack Ritchie is pictured in an image provided by his parents.
'SOCIETY LET HIM DOWN'
Ritchie said her son tried to quit, and at one point, the university graduate stopped for 18 months. But he went back to it again.
After another long break from gambling, Ritchie said, she and her husband received a note one day in 2017.
“Out of the blue, Jack wrote, 'The old problems back. I've gambled again and I'm not coming back from this.' The email contained an attached suicide note.”
Ritchie said that Jack didn’t die by suicide “because he lost massive amounts of money,” but that he ended his life “because he thought he’d never be free of the gambling.”
“He felt despair. Because of the normalization of it, it undermined the sense of himself as someone who could have charge of his life. He thought he let us down, but we let him down, society let him down.”
If you or someone you know is suffering from a gambling addiction, there are resourcces available through Gamblers Anonymous.
If you’re struggling from a mental health addiction or problem gambling, you can also contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping
The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Canada
-
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
-
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
-
Churchill portrait theft investigation continues, could take years to close, expert says
The investigation into the theft of the Winston Churchill portrait from the Chateau Laurier in August is ongoing, with an expert believing the heist could take years to solve.
-
Fentanyl dealer asks B.C. court for shorter sentence, citing deportation risk
A convicted fentanyl dealer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has lost his bid for a lighter sentence that would have decreased his risk of deportation.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
World
-
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
-
Eldest daughter of Thai king hospitalized with heart problem - palace
The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been hospitalized due to a heart problem and her condition has stabilized to a certain level, the royal palace said on Thursday.
-
Pelosi attacker's hit list included Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden: police
A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed the attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband when the suspect in the assault hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.
-
Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping
The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
-
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as 'puppy mills.'
-
EU approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war
The European Union said it approved a new package of sanctions Thursday aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
-
MPs put discussion of gun bill on pause for holidays amid concern over hunting rifles
MPs studying the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm will resume talks next month about whether to hear from additional witnesses amid concerns the change would ban some common hunting rifles.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Health
-
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Entertainment
-
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
-
WATCH: Young 'Avatar' stars discuss upcoming movie, getting the role and the set swear jar
'Avatar: The Way of Water' will premiere Friday, bringing fans back to Pandora and showing off new young additions to the star-studded cast.
-
Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman
DC fans across the globe collectively mourned Wednesday as British actor Henry Cavill said he will no longer be donning the red cape as Superman in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.
Business
-
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
An Ontario court has acquitted three former cannabis leaders charged with offences linked to unlicensed growing at a Niagara area greenhouse.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 400 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 400 points in a broad-based decline in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate and said it expected rates still needed to go higher.
-
European Central Bank slows rate hikes but vows more ahead
The European Central Bank slowed its record pace of interest rate increases slightly Thursday but promised that more hikes are on the way, joining the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in reinforcing an inflation crackdown despite some recent headway against the high prices that are plaguing consumers.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three years
The national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
Sports
-
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final
A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad.
-
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.
Autos
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.