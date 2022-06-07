Small drug trial clears a dozen patients of rectal cancer tumours

TORONTO -

All rectal cancer patients in a small clinical trial saw a complete remission after being treated with the experimental drug dostarlimab, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Centre in New York reported a 100 per cent remission of rectal cancer in a dozen patients.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. and fourth in Canada. According to the Canadian Cancer Society 24,300 Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022; representing 10 per cent of all new cancer cases for the year.

In the trial, patients were treated with the drug every three to six months and would then be treated with standard chemoradiotherapy and surgery if needed. However, none of the patients required chemoradiotherapy or surgery. Additionally, no progression of cancer was reported in any of the patients, as well as no major side effects.

“The most exciting part of this is that every single one of our patients has only needed immunotherapy,” oncologist Dr. Andrea Cercek, lead researcher in the study, said in an MSK blog post.

“They have preserved normal bowel function, bladder function, sexual function, fertility. Women have their uterus and ovaries. It’s remarkable.”

Standard treatments like chemotherapy often pose a risk for life-altering side effects in these patients who were diagnosed with a specific subset of rectal cancer called mismatch repair-deficient (MMrd).

According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, patients with MMrd have deficient cells that produce many DNA mutations which may lead to cancer, most commonly colorectal cancer.

Cercek explained in a blog post that a type of immunotherapy called a checkpoint inhibitor is able to recognize and attack these cancer cells by releasing immune cells.

“When the brakes are taken off the immune cells, MMRd cells look especially strange because they have so many mutations. So the immune cells attack with much more force,” she said.