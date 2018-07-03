

CTVNews.ca Staff





With heat warnings in effect for all of Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, as well as much of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, many people in eastern Canada are understandably concerned about the effects such sweltering temperatures can have on their health.

In Montreal, at least six people have died during the heat wave.

Dr. Zach Levine, an emergency physician at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, spoke to CTV News Channel on Tuesday about warning signs and how to avoid illnesses like heat stroke.

Who is most at risk?

People with heart disease, diabetes or respiratory issues are most at risk for developing heat-related illnesses, Levine said.

“The body is actually very good at regulating temperature within a pretty set zone,” he added. “The problem is when it’s so warm and it’s so humid, the sweating and evaporation doesn’t work as well, and so our body mechanisms sometimes fail and that’s when we get into trouble.”

What are signs and symptoms?

Heat stroke, Levine explained, is “a really life-threatening condition.”

“But before you get there, usually people have a few symptoms that you can watch out for,” he said. “Rapid heartrate, profuse sweating, red (and) warm skin, nausea, dizziness, light-headedness: all those things can be some of the symptoms people are having when they’re getting to a dangerous point and they really need to be cooled down urgently.”

What are other common heat-related health issues?

In intense heat, lightheadedness and dehydration are also big concerns, Levine said.

“In addition to, or prior to getting heat exhaustion and heat stroke, a lot of people are getting lightheaded,” he explained. “So your blood pressure drops and you feel like you’re going to pass out. Those are some of the common things that we’re seeing right now.”

Low blood pressure and a high heart rate also can indicate that someone is becoming dehydrated.

“That’s one of the most important early signs that someone needs to be hydrated quickly and cooled down,” Levine warned.

What are the best ways to avoid the heat?

Going somewhere cool and staying hydrated are the most important ways to stay safe in the heat.

“There’s no secret here,” Levine said. “The problem is not everyone has the same access to coolness, so not everyone has air conditioning. So one thing you can (do) is try and get to a place with air conditioning, like a public place, like a library, like a mall -- something like that.”

Public pools -- many of which are operating under extended hours during the heatwave -- are also great places to cool down, Levine added. Hanging out in a shaded area, spraying yourself with water and sitting under a fan are also effective.

In terms of hydration, alcohol and caffeine should be avoided. And what you wear is important too.

“You want to wear cool, light and light-coloured clothing that’s not too tight,” Levine said. “And things that breathe, so cotton as opposed to some kind of (polyester).”