Severe cases of strep A in hospitals, clinics: Health care workers, we want to hear from you

Invasive group A streptococcus is spreading in Canadian communities and putting some in hospital.

The bacteria that most commonly causes strep throat can lead to serious infection or even death if not treated. People have reported varying symptoms from invasive group A strep, including wounds from flesh-eating disease, painful necks and stiff joints, among other.

Cases have been severe enough to require hospitalization for strep A, and in some instances, people have died as a result of their infection.

As of Jan. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada had received more than 4,600 invasive group A strep samples from 2023, making it a record year.

A report from Public Health Ontario noted there were 715 hospitalizations and 104 deaths between October and December from strep A.

