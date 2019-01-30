Several brands of protein products recalled due to undeclared allergens
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling several types of protein products because of undeclared soy, wheat and gluten.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 2:33PM EST
Various brands of protein products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Traces of gluten, soy and wheat were found in the products, which resulted in them being classified as hazardous by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Affected brands include 777 Suppléments Nutrition, Cardio Forme, and Carstairs Ideal Weight Loss. A full list of the brands and products can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
The CFIA recommends that all recalled products be thrown out or returned.
