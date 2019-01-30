

CTVNews.ca Staff





Various brands of protein products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Traces of gluten, soy and wheat were found in the products, which resulted in them being classified as hazardous by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Affected brands include 777 Suppléments Nutrition, Cardio Forme, and Carstairs Ideal Weight Loss. A full list of the brands and products can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

The CFIA recommends that all recalled products be thrown out or returned.