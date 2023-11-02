Services mitigating the impacts of climate change 'save lives': WMO report

Climate change is fuelling poorer health globally, but services are helping to mitigate some risks, the World Meteorological Organization says in a new report.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), climate change "threatens to reverse decades of progress towards better health."

The report cites extreme weather and poor air quality as two main ways climate change is worsening — and will continue to harm — people's health.

In particular, heatwaves are one of the most significant contributors to climate change-related deaths, the report notes.

According to the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, rising temperatures and the growing over-65 population have triggered an increase in heat-related mortality in this age group of approximately 68 per cent between 2017-21, compared to 2000-04.

Another way climate change is harming people's health is through air pollution, according to the report.

Countries including Canada are seeing worsening air quality, in part due to worsening wildfires. Record-breaking temperatures have also been an issue in places around the world, including in Canada.

The WMO says "channelling investment and boosting collaboration" will aid services in lessening the severity of these effects on people.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The report, compiled with input from 30 partners worldwide, details case studies where climate and health services worked hand-in-hand making a "real difference in people's daily lives."

An estimated rate of 560 medium- to large-scale disasters a year, or 1.5 per day, is projected by 2030, the report reads.

Countries lacking an early warning system for large-scale events have a mortality rate eight times higher than countries with a warning system, data from the WMO shows.

Specifically, having a heat warning service in place is one of the recommendations by the report.

"Heat warning services are provided to health decision makers in only half of the affected countries, but are expected to rapidly increase by 2027 under the international Early Warnings for All initiative," the report notes.

Heat waves "exacerbate" air pollution, which, according to the WMO, is responsible for an estimated seven million premature deaths each year.

Despite this, the WMO report says, only 2 per cent of climate finance commitments tackled air pollution, "even though it is the most dangerous environmental threat to health."

Health is a priority in many countries around the world, but health care requires "high-quality" information. Learning how climate services function within health care will boost understanding of risks, the WMO report says.

"Tailored climate products and services can enhance the evidence and information available to health partners to detect, monitor, predict and manage climate-related health risks," the report notes.

The WMO says the use of such products will expose the public to climate science data, promoting learning about the links between climate and health.

Further funding in health systems worldwide is another recommendation by the WMO.

Due to "insufficient investments," many health sectors are "ill-prepared" to take care of vulnerable populations during extreme weather, according to those behind the report.

Of all financial support around the world, just 0.2 per cent is dedicated to health and climate science, says the WMO.

"This needs to change," the report states.

The WMO uses the pandemic as an example of how the impacts of poor health can affect businesses, economies and overall well-being.

While the pandemic was not related to a major weather event, the way governments worked together to collaborate in response to COVID-19 is being highlighted by the WMO.

"More must be done to prepare the health community for future shocks and pressures they may experience due to climate variability and the damaging effects of climate change," the report says.

SUCCESS STORIES

Heat warning alerts are expected to increase by 2027 and provide better decision making to countries.

One of the success stories highlighted in the report was the way the United Kingdom developed an app that provides information on the risks of heat waves and air pollution in cities, a type of alert system similar to that which the WMO recommends.

The real-time statistics are available to users and can give people insight into how to mitigate issues day-to-day.

Another form of early warning system was adopted in Fiji, and is helping residents there by providing the public with data on UV levels.

In the Caribbean and Colombia, weather-resilient and environmentally friendly health care facilities are playing a role in improving the management of health and climate change.

Similar approaches to how weather, climate and health services are managed are also taken in the U.S. and elsewhere.