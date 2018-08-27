Saudi Arabia will allow about 1,000 medical graduates to finish their training in Canada, according to a report.

The students received an email Monday stating that they would be permitted to remain in Canada until another assignment is arranged, according to The Globe and Mail.

They had earlier faced an Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country amid a diplomatic spat. That deadline was then extended to Sept. 22.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia lashed out against Ottawa after a tweet, sent by an official government account, decried the arrests of women’s rights activists in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Saudi Arabia responded by freezing “all new business” with Ottawa, expelling the Canadian ambassador, recalling all Saudi post-secondary students studying in Canada, and cancelling all state flights between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood behind his government’s decision to speak out about human rights abuses overseas.