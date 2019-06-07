Saskatchewan rolls out full cost coverage of abortion drug Mifegymiso
This file photo shows the abortion drug Mifegymiso, which is a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol.
Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 12:11PM EDT
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government will start fully covering the cost of the abortion drug Mifegymiso.
The announcement comes a week after the Manitoba government said it would offer universal coverage for the drug and it brings Saskatchewan in line with other provinces.
The two-pill combination induces the termination of a pregnancy in the early stages following conception.
It can cost as much as $350 if a patient doesn't qualify for provincial drug coverage or have private insurance.
Advocates have criticized Saskatchewan for its lack of universal coverage for the drug, saying it restricts access to abortion in a province where many patients live in rural areas.
The Ministry of Health has been reviewing a proposal from a group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan who pressed the government to fully cover Mifegymiso's cost.
