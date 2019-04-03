Saskatchewan reaches out to Nova Scotia to talk automatic organ donation
Cindy Ryan displays the tattoo that marks her two liver transplants as she attends a bill briefing at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:20PM EDT
REGINA - Saskatchewan's health minister says he will be closely watching Nova Scotia as it moves forward on a plan to introduce automatic consent for organ donation.
Nova Scotia introduced a bill Tuesday that could have residents be organ donors unless they opt out.
If the law comes into effect, Nova Scotia could be the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt the measure.
Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter says his office has requested to speak with his counterpart in Nova Scotia.
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall had earlier expressed support for introducing presumed consent.
Saskatchewan's 2019 budget includes money to create an organ donor registry in the hopes of increasing Saskatchewan's donor rates.
