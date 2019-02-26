

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Colin Thomas





Public health advocates in Saskatoon are planning to open a facility where drug users can more safely inject illegal drugs. It would be the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.

AIDS Saskatoon announced Monday that it will apply for an exemption from federal drug laws that would allow it to create the “supervised consumption site” near St. Paul’s Hospital.

There are more than two dozen supervised consumption sites already exempted across Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C., but none in Saskatchewan.

Some critics argue that safe consumption sites harm addicts by making it easier for them to consume. Others raise concerns about issues like discarded needles.

But research suggests the sites save lives by preventing overdoses and reducing the spread of HIV. Saskatchewan has the country’s highest rate of new HIV diagnoses.

Jason Mercredi of AIDS Saskatoon says the majority of the city’s drug users are hooked on crystal meth, but there are also problems with opioids and crack cocaine.

“And we’re starting to see increases in fentanyl being cut into the drugs which is one of the impetuses for why we’re trying to do this initiative right now,” he told CTV Saskatoon.

So far, the proposal has gained the support of some key allies – the local police service, an area MP and the city’s mayor.

Mayor Charlie Clark said the decision to approve the site rests with the federal government but the city will provide support.

"We will be working with the oversight in terms of ... a community stakeholders group and the police will be involved,” he said.

Clark said the city also plans to “learn from where these things have created some challenges in other communities,” in order to have “the best possible outcome.”

Saskatoon West MP Sheri Benson, a New Democrat, said she “wholeheartedly supports” the plan.

Mercredi, meanwhile, says he’s confident that site will be approved.

“We have very good support from a lot of organizations that work in this sector so we know that the need’s there,” he said