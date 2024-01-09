Health

    • Salmonella tests negative at Mexico cantaloupe plant amid outbreak: officials

    MEXICO CITY -

    Tests were negative for traces of salmonella at a cantaloupe-processing plant in Mexico amid an investigation into a deadly outbreak in the United States and Canada, Mexico said on Tuesday.

    Mexican health officials in December ordered the temporary closure of the plant in the northern state of Sonora and took samples from surfaces and water.

    Those samples were analyzed by a laboratory and did not detect the presence of salmonella strains, Mexican agriculture and health authorities said in a statement.

    A new analysis of water, product and surface samples in production and packaging plants will be carried out in February, the statement added.

    At least 11 deaths in the United States and Canada have been linked to the outbreak. Four deaths were reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and seven were reported by Canada's public health agency (PHAC).

    Health authorities in both countries have implicated Mexico's Malichita- and Rudy-branded cantaloupes as the sources of the outbreak and issued recalls of the fruit.

    (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Mark Porter)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Cap on Canada's new temporary visa program for Palestinians is 'flexible': Miller

    Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News