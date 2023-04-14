Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
The health agency says it’s working with provincial health authorities to combat ongoing infections, as new cases continue to be reported.
PHAC says there are 45 confirmed cases of salmonella in the country as of April 13. The affected people became sick between February 2022 and March 2023.
Here is where every known case of the illness so far is in Canada, by province:
- Ontario – 22
- Quebec – 11
- Alberta – 5
- Manitoba - 3
- British Columbia – 1
- Saskatchewan – 1
- New Brunswick – 1
- Newfoundland and Labrador – 1
PHAC says several ill people had either direct or indirect contact with snakes and rodents used to feed the reptiles before they got sick.
So far one person has died of salmonella illness and nine people have been hospitalized. Of the 45 people who have salmonella, nine are children under five years old.
“Using a laboratory method called whole genome sequencing, some Salmonella illnesses dating back to 2022 were determined to have the same genetic type as the illnesses that occurred in 2023,” a notice from PHAC reads.
Anyone can get salmonella, however, young kids, older adults, pregnant people, or people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill, according to PHAC.
Most people who are infected with salmonella get better after about four to seven days, PHAC says, and some may not feel sick at all, but are still able to spread the illness to others.
“Reptiles and rodents can carry salmonella. You can get sick with salmonella by touching reptiles and rodents, their food, and their environments and then touching your face, eyes, or mouth without washing your hands,” a PHAC notice reads.
To protect yourself from getting salmonella, PHAC says to follow these guidelines:
- Always wash your hands after being in the area of, or touching a reptile or rodent, as well as anything they eat
- Clean anything your reptile or rodent touches with soapy water and sanitizer
- Never kiss a pet rodent or reptile
- For more information, visit the government's website.
Symptoms of being infected with salmonella include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and/or vomiting. You usually start to feel them six to 72 hours after you are exposed to the bacteria. In some cases, you may need to be hospitalized for severe illness and/or may need antibiotics to fight the infection.
PHAC says anyone with symptoms or an underlying medical condition should contact their health-care provider if they think they have a salmonella infection.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
Canada
-
Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
World
-
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
-
U.S. charges El Chapo sons, Chinese businessmen with fentanyl trafficking
The United States has charged leaders of the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fueled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.
-
Leak suspect appears in court as U.S. spells out its case
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.
-
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years
A man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to more than seven years in prison for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 attack.
-
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
-
France's Constitutional Council approves higher pension age
France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.
Politics
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
-
DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Sci-Tech
-
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
-
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
-
Cool things in space to keep an eye out for in April, according to NASA
NASA provides a schedule for viewing of the April meteor shower and more eventful movement in the sky this month.
Entertainment
-
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday. After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.
-
Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme
Alanis Morissette is diving into the world of 'Yellowjackets' with a cover of the show's theme song.
-
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's bromance is well known, their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of 'True Detective.'
Business
-
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
-
Stocks slip as rate worries compete with big bank profits
Stocks are slipping Friday as a swirl of competing forces spins Wall Street, from strong profits for financial giants to worries about interest rates and the economy's strength.
Lifestyle
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
-
Tupperware: How a plastic bowl with a 'burp seal' gave women a means to an income
Tupperware, an iconic brand that's woven into the fabric of post World War II America, signalled this week that it could be on its last gasp.
Sports
-
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season
Jonathan Toews took a couple of small laps and waved to the fans as they chanted 'Jonny! Jonny!' He patted his heart and held his stick in the air as the crowd roared.
-
Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians
The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus.
-
Rouet rewarded with contract extension as coach of Canadian women's rugby team
Kevin Rouet, who coached Canada to a fourth-place finish at last year's Women's Rugby World Cup, has been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2025 tournament.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.