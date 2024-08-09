Health

    • Salmonella-contaminated coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a frozen shredded coconut product, seen in image, due to possible salmonella contamination. (Handout) The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a frozen shredded coconut product, seen in image, due to possible salmonella contamination. (Handout)
    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.

    The frozen shredded coconut, sold under the name Hải Yến Ocean Swallow, came in 400-gram packages with the Universal Product Code 8115170091856.

    The best before date is Oct. 1, 2025, and the products were distributed in Alberta, B.C. and Manitoba, according to the advisory.

    The recall was prompted by CFIA testing, but there have been no reports of illness associated with the product.

    Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick, the CFIA warned.

    Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

    The CFIA said customers should check if they have the coconut product and throw it out or return it to the store at which it was purchased. Anyone who thinks they became sick from eating this or other recalled products should contact their doctor.

