

CTVNews.ca Staff





Saje Natural Wellness is recalling a baby wash after it was discovered that it may be contaminated with a harmful bacteria.

The company is recalling their Splish Splash Gentle Baby Wash product after Pseudomonas aeruginosa was discovered by the company during routine sample testing.

In a statement released July 10, Chief Product and Creative Officer Kiara LeBlanc said that on behalf of the company, she apologized “for potentially putting you or your loved ones at risk.”

According to Health Canada, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can pose a risk of infection which can result in bacteria in the blood, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.

As of July 9, Saje has received 16 reports of incidents in Canada.

The baby wash is sold in a 250ml size with the SKU 700551 (CAD), and in a 50ml size as part of the Wee and Well Gentle Baby Care Kit, with the 700560 (CAD) SKU.

The recall applies to products of all lot numbers and expiry dates. The SKU and lot number can be found on the back information panel of the product.

The affected products were on shelves between May 2018 and July 2018, with approximately 830 of the 250 millilitre units and 1559 50 millilitre units sold in stores and online across Canada.

The product has also been recalled in the United States, though the FDA says that there have not been any reactions to the product reported to date.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and are asked to return them, open or unopened, to Saje stores for a full refund.

They can also be returned by contacting the company, which arrange for a prepaid shipping label.