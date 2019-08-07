Rwanda, Congo restrict unnecessary border travel amid Ebola
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization gives an Ebola vaccination to a front line aid worker in Mangina, Democratic Republic of Congo. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:52AM EDT
KIGALI, Rwanda -- Rwanda and Congo are discouraging travel across their border, as officials try to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus.
Travel restrictions are part of measures taken by Rwandan and Congolese health officials who met in Rwanda late on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, people travelling across the border for non-essential reasons such as attending workshops and religious crusades will need clearance from both governments.
The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has killed more than 1,800 people.
Rwanda briefly closed its border with Congo last week after a patient tested positive for Ebola in Goma, a Congolese city of more than 2 million people about 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) from Rwanda's main border town of Gisenyi.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Could an eye scan be used to diagnose Alzheimer's disease?
- Boom in overdose-reversing drug is tied to fewer U.S. drug deaths
- 'My eyes and ears': Deaf-blind in Canada lack support, except in Ontario
- U.S. doctor rebuilds child's voice box using pieces of his ribs
- CBD should be available over the counter in Canadian health food stores: Advocacy group