RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children fighting a seasonal illness called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are filling emergency rooms across the country, and there's no vaccine that can prevent infections. At least not yet.
RSV is a common infection many people will have fought at least once by the age of two.
While seniors and children under two are especially susceptible to severe illness, most children infected with RSV experience cold-like symptoms that clear up after a week or two.
This fall, however, more children than usual are suffering from intense and lingering RSV symptoms. Canadian health officials and health-care professionals say this is partly due to children not having been exposed to the virus for several years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Immunity to… respiratory viruses is lower given less circulation of these viruses over the last two winters, as well as the need to update influenza vaccine protection," Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer said during a televised COVID-19 update on Nov. 10.
While there are no vaccines on the market that prevent RSV infection, there is a medication that can help prevent serious illness in high-risk children, and some pharmaceutical companies are in the late stages of developing a vaccine.
Here is what we know about treatment for RSV, and the vaccines that could soon hit the market.
PALIVIZUMAB
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the risk of severe RSV infection requiring hospitalization is higher in babies under two years old and those with underlying health conditions, including premature birth, chronic lung disease, congenital heart disease and other conditions requiring special care.
For the most vulnerable babies and young children, doctors and nurses can administer a medication called palivizumab on a monthly basis during cold and flu season. While it doesn't prevent infection, palivizumab can help boost a child's infection-fighting antibodies to prevent serious illness.
It's an important tool medical professionals can use to protect vulnerable children like three-year-old George Dempsey, from Cookstown, Ont. In January 2020, an RSV infection landed George in a hospital intensive care unit for two months with severe symptoms.
At the time, his parents knew George hadn't been developing typically for a child his age, but they hadn't yet received a diagnosis. It was while George was being treated for RSV that they learned he had a rare neuromuscular disease called X-linked infantile spinal muscular atrophy.
Some children with neuromuscular disorders can't cough to properly clear their airways, experience respiratory muscle weakness and struggle to swallow. This places them at risk of severe illness or death if infected with RSV, according to research published in the journal Paediatric Respiratory Reviews in 2009.
Palivizumab can help children like George fight the virus and decrease their odds of sustaining permanent lung damage.
"(For) children like George, every illness like this changes their baseline health," George's mother, Lauren Dempsey, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Thursday.
"Any other kid, when they're coughing, their lungs are building strength. George's lungs can't work like that. So anytime he's in these illnesses, machines have to step in to help him which then further degrades his lung health."
George Dempsey, 3, in the hospital, intubated, after being diagnosed with a respiratory virus. (Source: Lauren Dempsey)
Following his diagnosis, George was enrolled in Ontario's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis for High-Risk Infants Program, which provides free access to palivizumab for children who meet certain criteria. He received the drug that year, and again in 2021.
Because the medication is costly, and there is limited data on its efficacy in older, larger children, provincial governments maintain tight restrictions on who can receive it.
For example, children older than two years are typically not eligible to receive the drug through Ontario's program, which means George aged out in late 2021 and has not received the medication this year. His mother says he is currently in hospital again, fighting another severe RSV infection.
Dempsey has submitted an exemption request to the provincial government, with a letter of support from staff at SickKids hospital. She argues that while George is older than two on paper, physically he's more like an infant than an older child, which should qualify him for an exemption to remain in the program. If he'd received palivizumab this year, she said, he would be in better shape right now.
"The severity of his symptoms would have been far lower," she said. " And like the letter from SickKids said, this (medication) is vital to protecting his overall lung health."
VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
Relief may be on the horizon for doctors, parents and patients desperate for an RSV vaccine, with several drug manufacturers saying they're close to the finish line. In fact, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch anticipates an RSV vaccine could be ready for market by the next cold and flu season.
"Hopefully in the next year or so," he told CTV's Your Morning on Friday. "These are advanced clinical trials and the results that have come out look extraordinarily promising."
American pharmaceutical company Pfizer is developing an RSV vaccine for pregnant people, and announced on Nov. 1 it has wrapped up a Phase 3 clinical trial for that vaccine. Bogoch said such a vaccine would ideally provide protection to infants in-vitro when administered to pregnant people.
"What happens is they produce antibodies to this vaccine and of course the antibodies are then transferred to the unborn child, who now presumably has some protection against RSV and protection against severe infection," he said.
British pharmaceutical company GSK is developing a vaccine for seniors, who are also considered at risk for severe RSV infection, and Moderna announced in February this year it would launch a Phase 3 clinical trial of its own mRNA vaccine for adults aged 60 and older.
According to Health Canada, other drug makers, including Janssen, AstraZeneca, Novavax and Bavarian Nordic, are also working on RSV vaccines.
The future of RSV prevention and treatment looks promising right now, according to Bogoch.
"I think we're seeing so much progress in this field from multiple organizations, multiple companies with very advanced clinical trials rolling out," he said. "We'll probably see something sooner than later."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Lockdown lifted after police make 2 arrests at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college
A 19-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after a junior college south of Montreal went into lockdown, police say.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Lenarduzzi came close in '86: Who will end Canada's World Cup scoring drought in Qatar?
Thirty-six years later, Bob Lenarduzzi still laments the scoring chance he missed at the 1986 World Cup. Looking ahead to Qatar 2022, who will find Canada's first goal on the world's biggest stage?
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole
Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
Canada
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole
Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
World
-
How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?
Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing 'en masse and all over the place,' in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
-
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson after the Russians left.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
-
Tiffany Trump's wedding assembles a family divided over its patriarch's political future
As the Trump family gathers for Tiffany Trump's wedding, not everyone in the family is excited about Donald Trump's move toward a 2024 presidential run.
-
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy -- a dispute that's threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers.
-
Arrested man in Scotland is U.S. fugitive wanted on rape claim, judge rules
A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations.
Politics
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
-
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
-
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Health
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Sci-Tech
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.
-
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
Business
-
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service -- which grants blue-check 'verification' labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month -- was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of impostor accounts approved by Twitter.
-
Wall Street adds to its big winning week; crypto falls again
Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, putting it on track to close out its best week since the summer.
Lifestyle
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
-
World's tallest woman takes her first flight after the airline modifies several seats
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is more than 7 feet tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco after a plane's seats were removed to fit in a stretcher.
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Sports
-
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 19 and CTVNews.ca has everything you need to know about how to watch all the games, including Canada's matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
-
Canada open World Cup warmup with shaky 2-2 draw against Bahrain
Canada, missing some of its top talent, tied Bahrain 2-2 on a 81st-minute own goal in a World Cup warmup match Friday.
-
Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela
Canada is going to the FIBA World Cup.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.