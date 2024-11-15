RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried

FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned Thursday.
“I was worried we could go low but not this low,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine & Grady Health System, wrote of the pick.
Although Trump signalled in the runup to the election that he planned to let the vaccine skeptic “go wild” on health, food and medicine, Kennedy’s official selection for the nation’s top health post sent shockwaves through the public health world, concerned about his potential effects on vaccination rates, research on infectious diseases and misrepresentation of established science.
“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.
“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.”
Advocates for public health did not mince words with their criticism.
“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a clear and present danger to the nation’s health. He shouldn’t be allowed in the building at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), let alone be placed in charge of the nation’s public health agency,” Robert Weissman, co-president of the consumer advocacy nonprofit Public Citizen, said in a statement.
“Donald Trump’s bungling of public health policy during the Covid pandemic cost hundreds of thousands of lives. By appointing Kennedy as his Secretary of HHS, Trump is courting another, policy-driven public health catastrophe.”
Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN before the election that he felt compelled to weigh in publicly on Kennedy’s views because of concerns about potential Trump policies and what he referred to as Kennedy’s “pseudoscience.”
“Everything that we see and know about what a Trump administration would look like would devastate public health in this country,” said Osterholm, who noted that he’d served in a health policy role in every presidential administration since Ronald Reagan’s and thinks of himself as a “nonpartisan public health soldier.”
But even some skeptics acknowledged that they agree with parts of Kennedy’s ideas, including around fixing the food system.
Here are some of the areas where Kennedy has said he’s planning to make change.
In a statement after Thursday’s announcement, Kennedy said he’s eager to work with HHS employees to rid public health agencies of “corporate capture” and “clean up corruption.”
“I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth,” Kennedy said.
“Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science. I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families,” he continued.
Several key agencies such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration fall under the HHS umbrella, and Kennedy fired a broadside at the FDA late last month.
“FDA’s war on public health is about to end,” he said in a social media post. “This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”
Tulsi Gabbard talks with Tucker Carlson as President Donald Trump talks with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during a campaign rally on Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
That warning followed comments Kennedy has made about ending National Institutes of Health research into infectious diseases, putting doctors in the field on edge.
“Infectious diseases are very much a part of our present and will be very much a part of our future, and he wants to stop studying them?” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious diseases physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN.
Routine childhood vaccinations are projected to prevent hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than 1 million deaths among people born between 1994 and 2023, according to the CDC. Vaccines are thoroughly tested before their release, and their safety is monitored on an ongoing basis.
However, Kennedy has promoted false claims about vaccination for years and founded the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, which promotes anti-vaccine material such as the recent documentary “Vaxed III: Authorized to Kill.”
In July 2023, Kennedy told Fox News host Jesse Watters that vaccines cause autism, a claim that has been repeatedly disproved. Among other things, he has also misstated the contents of vaccines, falsely claimed there is convincing evidence that the 1918 influenza pandemic and HIV both originated with vaccine research, and repeatedly touted misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a physician, told CNN’s Laura Coates Thursday night that Kennedy “rallied” people in Samoa against vaccinations in 2019, contributing to a measles outbreak that killed 83 people, mostly young children. Kennedy, Coates noted, has denied telling people not to get vaccinated.
“Basically what he did is he scared that country away from vaccinations, and measles will kill young people,” said Green, who helped vaccinate people in Samoa during the 2019 outbreak that sickened more than 5,000 people. “That’s what RFK did, and if he is confirmed as HHS secretary, what he will do is he will cast doubt on vaccinations programs across America. That will mean thousands and then millions of people will consider not getting vaccinated; we will not have herd immunity, and physicians like myself and pediatricians and all sorts of other health-care providers will see cataclysmic spread of disease.”
Kennedy softened some of his vaccine rhetoric leading up to the election, focusing more on curbing chronic diseases and improving access to healthy foods, a mission many agree with. The day after election day Kennedy said he was “not going to take away anybody’s vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. I’m going to make sure the scientific safety studies and efficacies are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them.”
Many public health experts are skeptical Kennedy is backing off his views on vaccines, and note public health agencies already make vaccine safety and efficacy data public. Dr. Jason Schwartz, an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health, said the softened stance was an “eleventh hour attempt to sanitize his reputation and rebrand himself as a reasonable champion of chronic disease prevention.”
Kennedy has said the second Trump administration would advise that fluoride be removed from the nation’s water supply. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease,” he wrote in a social media post.
Fluoride, a mineral found naturally in the environment and in some foods, can also be a byproduct of certain industries. It has been added to many public water systems across the country since 1945 in an effort to prevent tooth decay by strengthening the protective outer layer of enamel. More than 60% of the US population — about 209 million people — are served by drinking water systems that have been fluoridated, according to CDC data.
High levels of fluoride have been linked with lowered IQ in children, according to a federal review, but the American Dental Association calls fluoridated water “the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay.”
In September, a federal judge ordered the US Environmental Protection Agency to take additional measures to regulate fluoride in drinking water because of the possible risk to children’s intellectual development.
US District Judge Edward Chen ruled that while it’s not clear whether the amount of fluoride typically added to water is causing a drop in IQ in kids, there’s enough risk to warrant investigation and that the EPA needs to take further action in regulating it. The ruling did not state what actions the EPA needs to take, and the agency is reviewing the decision.
“I think fluoride is on the way out because of that court decision,” Kennedy told MSNBC last week. “I think the faster it goes out, the better. I’m not going to compel anybody to take it out, but I’m going to advise the water districts about their legal liability, their legal obligation to their service to their constituents. And I’m going to give them good information about the science, and I think fluoride will disappear.”
Some experts agree that despite the politicization of the issue, more research is needed to understand the effect on fluoride – not just on young children but for the general population, as well.
Dr. Ashley Malin, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology in the University of Florida’s College of Public Health and Health Professions, told CNN in an email that “protecting vulnerable populations from environmental toxicants is a nonpartisan matter that should remain informed by the current state of the science.”
“I think that health effects of fluoride on young children, particularly in the realm of neurodevelopment, have been sufficiently studied such that it has now been identified that a hazard to child IQ is present. However, I would argue that more research is needed to better understand impacts of chronic low level fluoride exposure on adult health outcomes because that research is scarce,” Malin said.
Kennedy has advocated for regulating chemicals in food and limiting access to soda and processed foods through school lunches and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – as well as proposing an idea to swap tallow fat in for seed oils to make McDonald’s french fries healthier.
Kennedy’s messaging on food policy has resonated with some health experts in that field.
“They are calling for fixing the food system, doing something to coordinate and address diet-related chronic diseases, stopping corporate power, eliminating conflicts of interest between industry and government, getting toxic chemicals out of the food supply, and doing everything possible to refocus the food environment and dietary advice on health,” food policy researcher Marion Nestle wrote on her Food Politics blog.
She was referring to a roundtable discussion on nutrition and policy led by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, which involved Kennedy and others who Nestle described as “mainly influencers.”
“These are things I’ve been writing about here for years,” she said on her blog. “It’s hard to argue with any of this and I won’t.”
Nestle expressed more skepticism when reached by email before the election, telling CNN that while she shares some of the same goals, “we have no evidence” that Kennedy “can or will” accomplish any of them, “and plenty of evidence from Trump’s presidency that public health, education and health care will suffer.”
CNN’s Carma Hassan, Nadia Kounang, Daniel Dale and Aaron Pellish contributed to this report
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding the Canada Post strike.
U.S. border officials have deployed an 'innovative facial biometric test' in select lanes at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry.
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
The 'Roaring Lion' will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Biden administration officials are working against the clock doling out billions in grants and taking other steps to try to preserve at least some of the outgoing president's legacy before U.S. president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.
North Korea tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said Friday.
A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison.
At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said Friday.
The manager of a small hotel in northern Italy refused a reservation made by an Israeli couple, accusing Israeli people of being 'responsible for genocide,' a Jewish organization in Venice reported on Thursday.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
The federal government is giving an inquiry into foreign interference an extra month to complete its work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Peru, kicking off five days of meetings with leaders from around the globe as the world braces for the looming return of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
In a little over two decades, almost 260 million people in the United States are predicted to be overweight or obese, according to a new study.
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Volcanoes were erupting on the mysterious far side of the moon billions of years ago just like on the side that we can see, new research confirms.
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto.
A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O'Brien.
Musicians, collectors and fans have a chance to own a guitar god’s tools of the trade — instruments owned by the late Jeff Beck are going up for auction.
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up, manufacturing sales down in September
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Ontario boxers Melinda Watpool and Lucas Bahdi will fight opponents in undercard matchups, before the much-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul showdown.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
B.C.'s Sea to Sky region, including Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, could receive its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend, Environment Canada says.
The mayor of Delta, home to Canada's largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.
Dense fog created near-zero visibility for portions of central and southern Alberta early Friday, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue fog advisories – including for the City of Calgary.
Calgary councillors are set to start debating mid-cycle budget adjustments next week that include proposed property tax increases and a pair of borrowing bylaws that equal more than a billion dollars.
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday.
The 'Roaring Lion' will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
The containment zone has been completely lifted on Montreal's South Shore after a train derailed in the City of Longueuil's Le Moyne sector.
Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Parts of the Edmonton area woke up to a thin layer of snow on the ground this morning, and there are a few more pockets of flurries and light snow that will pass through the area before the morning is done.
As the Nova Scotia election campaign continues, the Liberals are promising to “deliver a better deal on housing.”
Special weather statements are in place Friday morning for parts the Maritimes cautioning of higher than normal water levels and large waves. There are also freezing rain warnings in effect in parts of New Brunswick.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
The City of Winnipeg is putting a service that provides door-to-door rides to people living with disabilities under review.
Regina's Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office. Eight of 10 incoming city councillors are new to the job along with Bachynski himself.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Law makers and an employment lawyer say they are disappointed with Ontario’s new employment legislation Working for Workers Five Act.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
A head-on collision took the life a driver Thursday night.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning representing himself by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
Leamington OPP are seeking suspects in an arson investigation.
The head of the Windsor hospital specializing in mental health care, Bill Marra, has come out against a push from municipal leaders in Ontario to enact involuntary treatment as a way of dealing with the crisis around homelessness and addiction.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
The government of Ontario has announced details of a new program that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across Ontario.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
