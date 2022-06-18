Revive Superfoods smoothies and oats products recalled over possible norovirus contamination

Revive Organics Inc. is recalling some of its smoothies and oats products over a possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in them, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The CFIA issued a release Saturday saying the recalled items have been sold in stores across the country as well as online, and is warning people not to consume the products.

LIST OF RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Revive Superfoods Açaí Twist Smoothie - 201 g

Revive Superfoods Berry Blü Smoothie - 194 g

Revive Superfoods Berry Patch Oats - 176 g

Revive Superfoods Coconut Cream Smoothie - 190 g

Revive Superfoods Heart Beet Smoothie - 207 g

Revive Superfoods Raspberry & Mango Smoothie - 188 g

Revive Superfoods Strawberry Zen Smoothie - 222 g

The CFIA says it is conducting an investigation into the affected products and will communicate with the public if that leads to further recalls.

The agency says there have been no reports of illness from consuming the Revive Superfoods smoothies and oats products, but says Canadians should call their doctor if they think they have become sick from a recalled product.

The agency advises Canadians to throw out the recalled products or return them to the location where they were purchased

Norovirus illnesses usually present with symptoms of gastroenteritis within a day or two, which can come on suddenly. Common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

However, most people feel better within a day or two, the CFIA says.