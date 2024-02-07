Researchers say they've found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies

'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Being able to simply turn off your allergies sounds like a dream—but a new discovery shaking the foundations of allergy research might have just made that possible.
For the first time, researchers say, a team has isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of antibodies that cause the allergic reaction.
It’s a “ground-breaking discovery,” researchers say, which paves way for treatments that could potentially shut off an allergic response completely.
“Before the discovery of this cell, we didn't really know exactly what it was that we were trying to go after. And so now, basically, we have the smoking gun, we know this is the thing that is keeping people allergic,” Josh Koenig, assistant professor with McMaster’s Department of Medicine and co-lead of the study, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Tuesday.
“And our job now is to find ways to inactivate it.”
Researchers with McMaster University and Denmark-based pharmaceutical company ALK-Abello discovered that a type-2 memory B cell (MBC2) was making the antibodies found in allergic reactions. People without allergies had very few memory B cells, if any, researchers found.
B cells are one of the types of immune cells that work to protect our body during an immune response.
Prior to this research’s publication in the peer-reviewed journal Science Translational Medicine this Wednesday, this specific type of cell had never been described before, Koenig said, adding that their work is being published parallel to a second study confirming the presence of this cell in children with peanut allergies.
Allergies have always been a bit of an anomaly in the medical world, because it’s not a disease that is continually progressing and spurring a constant immune response, nor a chronic condition that needs ongoing management.
“With allergies, people can avoid their food for a long time, but they still stay allergic, and how the immune system remembers how to stay allergic like that is something that's not well understood,” Koenig said.
Researchers have been working on this puzzle for around 15 years, he said.
“We know that how the immune system works is every time it sees the allergen through, say, an accidental exposure, that the immune systems will wake up, and it will start making more of the thing that makes you allergic, which are antibodies. Antibodies make people allergic,” Koenig said.
When a person with a serious shellfish allergy goes into anaphylactic shock after accidentally eating a piece of shrimp, the anaphylactic reaction is these IGE antibodies at work. But their production has to be triggered by another cell.
“We kind of started by wondering, ‘Well, is there a type of cell that will hold this memory that will basically be the ones who contribute to that allergic antibody production? And the answer turned out to be yes.”
In order to find out whether there was a specific foot soldier among the memory B cells that was in charge of remembering allergies, researchers created a type of fluorescent molecule called, tetramers, out of allergens to locate memory B cells, building on previous research by Koenig and his team. They also used single cell sequencing, using computers to arrange more than 90,000 cells into groupings based on their physical similarities.
“Basically, we took a bunch of B cells out of people's blood who are allergic,” Koenig said. “And then we looked at every single cell and looked at all of the genes that that cell makes.”
A big portion of their data relied on clinical samples from ALK-Abello, which had a cohort of people taking an immunotherapy drug for their allergies.
“Basically, they were taking a little bit of their allergen every single day,” Koenig explained. “And in the first little while of taking that therapy, their immune system actually makes many more allergic antibodies.”
This allowed researchers to study the production of allergic antibodies without actively triggering dangerous allergic responses.
The immunotherapy drug addressed allergies to birch, a seasonal allergy, or allergies to dust, “something that’s common for asthmatics,” Koenig said.
“In both of those contexts, we found those cells.”
Researchers also looked at people with peanut allergies, one of the most common food allergies. MBC2 was found to be producing antibodies in those people as well—suggesting this cell could be the culprit behind a wide scope of allergies.
“What underlies these different conditions is the same thing,” Koenig said. “And so how we're thinking about it is that basically any allergy that has these allergic antibodies—which is pretty well all of them—these are the ones that have these types of cells (MBC2).”
The implications are vast, researchers say.
If an allergic reaction is the destructive stampede caused by someone shouting ‘fire’ in a packed auditorium, MBC2 is the person who yelled. It’s not the cause of the damage itself, but if it could be stopped from triggering the production of allergic antibodies, there would, theoretically, be no allergic reaction.
“The discovery really pinpoints two potential therapeutic approaches we might be able to take,” Kelly Bruton, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, said in a press release. Bruton co-led the research with Koenig when she was a PhD student at McMaster.
“The first is targeting those MBC2s and eliminating them from an allergic person. The other option could involve changing their function and have them do something that’s not going to be ultimately harmful when the individual is exposed to the allergen.”
Koenig said his colleagues are already working on understanding how to inactivate the cell, and that many other pharmaceutical companies will be able to come up with their own drugs that target this cell to shut it off without damaging the surrounding cells.
So will we start seeing medication that can shut off a peanut allergy on the shelves any day now? Not yet, Koenig says.
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of new drugs takes a long time, and so we’re looking a “a minimum of five years” to even understand how to apply this information into a drug and start the regulatory process.
“If there's stuff that ends up getting into these clinical trials from this work, that five to 10 year time point is possible,” Koenig said. “Or if we need to make completely new things, it may be even longer than that.”
This research received funding from the Schroeder Allergy and Immunology Research Institute, Food Allergy Canada, ALK Abelló A/S, the Zych Family, the Satov Family, the Canadian Allergy Asthma and Immunology Foundation, and the Cancer Research Institute Irvington Postdoctoral Fellowship, according to the release.
There’s still a huge host of unanswered questions about allergies, Koenig said.
For instance, researchers don’t know what causes some allergic reactions to be so severe, or why the same person might have varying levels of severity in their allergic reactions over the span of their life.
We also still don’t know why the body produces MBC2 in the first place in people with allergies. The mistake likely happens even earlier, with the body seeing something it doesn’t recognize and then creating MBC2 in order to remember that the body is suspicious of a certain substance.
“We think that they are really mediators of this disease, or they're really the ones that are keeping people allergic in that long term,” Koenig said. “How it emerges, how the cell comes to exist, is still a mystery that we need to figure out.”
But we don’t need to understand why the severity varies or why MBC2 emerges in order to target it for therapies.
“The really important thing is, before, we couldn't even see the horizon, didn't know what it was that we were trying to (target),” Koenig said. “Now, the horizon’s in view. And we know exactly where we need to go and what we need to do.”
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
With the American presidential election on the horizon, a new survey shows that Canadians are split on concerns over the U.S. potentially increasing security measures at the border with Canada.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
A spike in drug overdoses this week is prompting the city of Belleville, Ont., to declare a state of emergency.
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
A senior member of the Swedish security police said Thursday that Iran has planned attacks on the country, days after local media reported that two Iranians were deported for a plot to kill three Swedish Jews several years ago.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
Russia’s main election authority on Thursday refused to allow a politician opposing Moscow’s military action in Ukraine on the ballot for the upcoming presidential election.
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
A man awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport escaped from police custody in Kenya, police said Thursday.
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is allowing one of the nation's largest wholesale drug distributors to stay in business, reversing an earlier order stripping the company of its licences for its failure to properly monitor the shipment of tens of millions of addictive painkillers blamed for fuelling the opioid crisis.
It’s a sinking question hovering above the growing excitement for this spring’s total solar eclipse: what if April 8 is a cloudy day?
After using artificial intelligence to uncover the first word to be read from an unopened Herculaneum scroll, a team of researchers has revealed several nearly complete passages from the ancient text, giving insight into philosophy from almost 2,000 years ago.
Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Sellers of an exclusive and very pricey bottle of Grand Marnier are trying to get their hands on more for the Canadian market, because most have already been sold to British Columbians.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.