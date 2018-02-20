

CTVNews.ca Staff





Scientists in the U.K. say they have made important findings that could help in the creating of the first blood test for autism.

Their research, published Sunday in the journal Molecular Autism, might also provide new clues into the causes of the condition, which causes a range of behavioural and social interaction problems.

There is currently no simple test for autism. A typical diagnosis requires several interviews and behaviour observation sessions that can take months.

For this new study, researchers at the University of Warwick examined blood and urine samples taken from 38 children between the ages of five and 12 who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, along with 31 children without the condition.

They found that those on the autism spectrum had higher levels of two key markers of protein damage in their blood plasma.

Specifically, the children with autism had higher levels of an oxidation marker called dityrosine. They also had more compounds called "advanced glycation end-products" (AGEs), which are proteins or fats that have been altered by contact with glucose.

The researchers, led by medicinal chemistry specialist Naila Rabbani, believe their findings suggest that oxidation and the build-up of AGEs might play roles in the actual development of autism, although how that damage occurs is still not understood.

“With further testing, we may reveal specific plasma and urinary profiles or 'fingerprints’ of compounds with damaging modifications,” Rabbani said in a statement.

Rabbani hopes her team’s work could lead to a test for the protein damage biomarkers that would allow the earlier detection of autism, although such a test is likely still a long way off.

The next step, the team says, is to repeat the study with larger groups of children, to confirm the performance of the test scientists have developed. They would also like to try the test on younger children with autism, to see if they too have these biomarkers in their plasma.