Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future.
In a significant step, researchers recently said they've been able to immunize animals against all 20 known influenza A and B virus strains, marking an important step toward the goal of a single vaccine against all types of the flu.
Our current flu vaccines prime the body to protect against four strains: two influenza A strains and two B strains. The composition of these vaccines is changed each year in anticipation of which strains will make most people sick during the coming season.
Certain strains are known to circulate among humans, but many more circulate in animals and scientists worry that these viruses could jump to humans -- suddenly exposing us to viruses our immune systems have never seen.
That's where a universal flu vaccine would help.
The idea is that these multivalent shots could prep the body to recognize these viruses, should any of them take off in humans, helping prevent severe illness and death.
Several universal flu vaccines are in various stages of development and testing, including one at the National Institutes of Health.
For the current study, the experimental shot was used only in mice and ferrets, and the results were reported last month in the journal Science. The researchers say they're working through the process of making the vaccine to human quality standards and aim to try it in people in 2023.
They're hopeful that, if those tests succeed, the vaccine could protect people in the event of another pandemic strain of flu.
ANOTHER APPLICATION FOR MRNA TECHNOLOGY
To make the vaccine, the researchers relied on the same mRNA technology that's used in COVID-19 vaccines.
But scientists actually started on these experiments in 2017, years before the first COVID-19 shots were given. In fact, it was that research that helped lay the groundwork for the COVID-19 vaccines.
In the quest for a universal flu vaccine, scientists have been carefully studying flu viruses, looking for structural regions that are similar among strains.
The thinking was that if they could find one or two areas that don't change much from strain to strain, they could train the immune system to make antibodies against these regions and protect people from many viruses at the same time.
This approach had proved tricky, said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, a pediatric infectious disease specialist who studies immune responses to influenza at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She was not involved in the new research.
Among the 20 known flu strains, "there's some shared pieces between them all, but they're few and far between," Nayak said.
These regions aren't what we would call immunodominant, she said. Sometimes, the immune system ends up responding to the thing that differs among viruses, not the thing that's the same.
The team working on the new vaccine, led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Institute for Immunology, tried something different. The vaccine includes genetic instructions for making the hemagglutinin, or HA, proteins of each of the 20 strains.
"Instead of trying to find something that's shared, let's just put all of the 20 different HA proteins -- let's put the mRNAs from all of them into this vaccine," Nayak said.
PROOF OF CONCEPT
Hemagglutinin is a protein that that sticks up from the surface of flu viruses, very much like the spike proteins on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, says Scott Hensley, senior author of the new study and a microbiologist at the Penn Institute for Immunology.
The HA proteins look a little bit like matches sticking up out of an apple, with a globular head that sits on a longer stalk.
"What we found is that these vaccines elicit very high levels of antibodies against all 20 subtypes. And we found that the antibodies react to both the globular head the very top of HA as well as the hemagglutinin stalk, which is a little bit lower down," Hensley said.
Before the researchers tried that, though, they vaccinated groups of mice with every antigen they wanted to include in the vaccine to make sure that, individually, each created an immune response.
Then, they took those genetic instructions and combined them in a single shot. Each strain was delivered in a 2.5-microgram dose. All together, the shot included a 50-microgram dose of mRNA.
The researchers tested the shots in animals that had never been exposed to influenza and in animals that had previously been infected with H1N1 flu viruses similar to or different from the ones included in the shot. This was intended to show whether the shot selectively boosted antibodies to flu strains the mice had in their immune memories, a phenomenon called imprinting.
The shots boosted antibodies to flu strains that the mice had been exposed to before, the scientists say, but it didn't come at the expense of generating new antibodies to viral proteins that were unfamiliar to the animals' immune systems.
The scientists also challenged the mice with flu strains that were very similar to the ones included in the vaccine, and those that were less similar. The mice made antibodies that bound to both types of flu, but these antibodies neutralized only the very similar virus.
Mice that were challenged with the less similar virus got sick, but they began to recover seven or eight days after infection.
Mice that had been given a placebo vaccine, which carried mRNA instructions to make an unrelated enzyme, died after exposure to the flu.
SEEKING PROTECTION AGAINST FUTURE PANDEMICS
"Our vaccine is expected to induce sort of a baseline level of immunity that would prevent severe infections, death and hospitalizations," Hensley said. It wouldn't necessarily keep people from getting sick with the flu.
Scientists who weren't involved in the work praised the idea, but cautioned that the results need to be repeated in humans.
"I think this is a scientific proof of concept, and it's really innovative and really intriguing," said Dr. Kathy Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
"This is only mice and ferrets. Humans are obviously much more complex, genetic and immunologic beings."
At this point, the jury is still out on how such a vaccine would best be used, she said. If it works as well for adults as it did for mice, would they need to be boosted each year? Or would it best be used in children to create baseline immunity that they would hopefully retain for years?
Neuzil said she feels skeptical about that.
"Certainly, it's unlikely to last. The durability of mRNA vaccines hasn't been shown for COVID, for example, to be significantly longer than other vaccines." she said.
So I think this would have to be a vaccine that would be used in a more limited fashion and perhaps more temporally related to when you needed protection."
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
Dr. Theresa Tam on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto
The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old's funeral will be held at a mosque today.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip
Ukrainians welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back from a wartime visit to the United States, hailing his trip as successful while Russian officials said Thursday that the visit only fueled the conflict.
-
The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities -- a decree that had triggered a global backlash.
-
Arizona to remove makeshift border wall as part of a lawsuit, court filing says
Arizona agreed to remove shipping containers placed as a makeshift wall along its shared border with Mexico as part of an ongoing lawsuit, according to a Wednesday court filing.
Turkiye, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women
Turkiye and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday.
-
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Thursday in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
-
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House Jan. 6 committee that her first lawyer advised her against being fully forthcoming with the panel, telling her it was acceptable to testify that she did not recall certain events when she actually did and that 'the less you remember, the better,' according to a transcript of one of her interviews released Thursday.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
-
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
-
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars.
-
Japan adopted a plan on Thursday to extend the lifespan of nuclear reactors, replace the old and even build new ones, a major shift in a country scarred by the Fukushima disaster that once planned to phase out atomic power.
Justin Bieber nears US$200M deal to sell music rights: report
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about US$200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Allison Holker Boss shared a photo of herself with late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Instagram on Wednesday, one week after his death by suicide.
-
Canada's entry for best international feature has been knocked out of the competition at next year's Oscars.
-
Statistics Canada says the number job vacancies fell by 4.8 per cent in October to their lowest level since August 2021.
-
Wall Street is falling Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fuelled worries about higher interest rates.
-
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to make his initial U.S. court appearance Thursday on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
-
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
-
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
-
Ronnie Hillman, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the Denver Broncos, died aged 31 on Wednesday, according to a post from his family on his Instagram page.
-
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.