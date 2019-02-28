Researchers find no link between flu shots and miscarriage risk
A medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle on January 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ted S. Warren)
Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 2:44PM EST
NEW YORK -- Health officials say further research has not found a miscarriage risk for women who get annual flu shots.
Two years ago, a puzzling study found women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots. So experts urged more research.
This week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said a larger and more rigorous study found no link over three subsequent flu seasons.
Meanwhile, the CDC raised a question about a new shingles vaccine. A preliminary study found two cases of a rare paralyzing condition among more than 100,000 people who got a Shingrix shot. But one of the two may have started developing symptoms before the shot. Officials say they're doing more research.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Ontario health minister says anti-vaccination campaign 'very concerning'
- Researchers find no link between flu shots and miscarriage risk
- Compliments chicken nuggets recalled over salmonella fears
- While some patients pay for biologic drugs, prison inmates get them for free
- New autism study suggests prenatal vitamins can prevent recurrence in families