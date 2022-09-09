Republican filibusters South Carolina abortion ban bill
A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster.
Sen. Tom Davis started talking after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators -- all fellow Republicans -- would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception.
Senators will need 26 votes to stop Davis' filibuster. Their first attempt failed by the same 24-20 vote by which the exceptions passed.
Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina's current six-week abortion ban more strict because women have rights, too.
"The moment we become pregnant we lost all control over what goes on with our bodies," Davis said, recalling what his daughters told him. "I'm here to tell you I'm not going to let it happen."
Davis, a senator since 2009 who was once chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth Republican senator and all the chamber's Democrats.
After losing the vote to sit Davis down, Republicans called for a recess to figure out what to do next.
South Carolina's six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights.
Republicans worked for two days to get the exceptions back into the bill. South Carolina's General Assembly is meeting in a special session to try to join more than a dozen other states with abortion bans.
Most of them came through so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy in June. Indiana's Legislature passed a new ban last month that has not taken effect,
The House passed the bill with similar rape or incest exceptions last month, also requiring the doctor to tell the woman the rape would be reported to police before the abortion and file that report within 24 hours with the woman's name and contact information. There are also exceptions to allow an abortion when a mother's life is endangered by the pregnancy.
The Senate this week added an additional exception allowing abortions if a doctor determines a fetus cannot live outside the womb, meaning if senators pass the bill, it returns to the House.
The debate started Wednesday with the three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate speaking back-to-back, saying they can't support the bill unless the rape or incest exceptions are restored.
Sen. Katrina Shealy said the 41 men in the Senate would be better off listening to their wives, daughters, mothers, granddaughters and looking at the faces of the girls in Sunday School classes at their churches.
"You want to believe that God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exceptions that kill mothers and ruins the lives of children -- lets mothers bring home babies to bury them -- then I think you're miscommunicating with God. Or maybe you aren't communicating with Him at all," Shealy said before senators added a proposal allowing abortions if a fetus cannot survive outside the womb.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey helped broker the compromise among Republicans that returned the exceptions to the bill. He pointed out state health officials recorded about 3,000 abortions in 2021 within the first six weeks of a pregnancy while the six-week ban was under a federal court review lifted when Roe v. Wade was overturned.
"Heartbeat is great, but this I think is better," Massey said. "I don't think abortion should be used as birth control."
Republican Sen. Sandy Senn, who didn't vote for the six-week ban in 2021, said a total ban is an invasion of the privacy of every woman in the state.
"If what is going on in my vagina isn't an unreasonable invasion of privacy for this legislature to get involved in, I don't know what is," Senn said.
------
Associated Press writer James Pollard contributed to this report
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
LIVE UPDATES | Britain's former PMs pay personal tribute to the Queen
British prime ministers who served during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II are sharing personal tributes to the late monarch.
With the Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
BREAKING | Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.4 per cent in August as economy loses 40K jobs
Canada's unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August, ticking up for the first time in seven months.
Canada
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
World
-
Remembering the Queen: How the world's mourning her death
Bells tolled around Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honour Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new King.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
Ukrainian nuclear plant operating tenuously as war persists
Europe's largest nuclear power plant embroiled in Russia's war in Ukraine is operating in emergency mode at a higher level of risk, Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator said Friday.
-
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries' defence ministries said.
-
A Chinese man rode a hydrogen balloon to pick pine nuts. He ended up drifting 300 km
A man who lost control of his hydrogen balloon while harvesting pine nuts in China has been found and rescued -- after landing in a forest two days later and more than 300 kilometres away.
-
Trump documents probe: U.S. appeals ruling on special master
The Justice Department is appealing a judge's decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida home.
Politics
-
Tories to announce next leader 'with a revised program' reflecting Queen's death
The Conservative party says the event announcing the next leader scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, but in a more muted way.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Health
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
Kim Jong Un suggests North Korea may begin COVID-19 vaccinations
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday.
-
Republican filibusters South Carolina abortion ban bill
A Republican state senator who opposes a ban on almost all abortions in South Carolina said Thursday he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to end his filibuster.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
-
Movie reviews: 'Pinocchio' adds new technology to the story, but no new ideas
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Pinocchio,' 'Barbarian' and 'Medieval.'
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.4 per cent in August as economy loses 40K jobs
Canada's unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August, ticking up for the first time in seven months.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
-
Dollarama reports $193.5M Q2 profit, sales up 18.2 per cent
Dollarama Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $193.5 million, up from $146.2 million in the same quarter last year, as sales rose 18.2 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
Sports
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
-
Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star
The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
-
Sports events in Britain called off following death of Queen
Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.