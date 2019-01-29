

The case of a 20-year-old man in Belgium who died after eating five-day-old pasta is gaining attention after a clinical professor in the U.S. highlighted the story on his popular YouTube page.

The man who posted the video – who goes only by the name Bernard and claims on his channel to be an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Illinois – based it on a 2011 case study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.

According to the case study, in 2008, a young man from Brussels microwaved a meal of spaghetti and tomato sauce that had been left in the kitchen, unrefrigerated, for five days.

After eating the meal, the man left the house for sports activities, but returned 30 minutes later because he had a headache, abdominal pain and nausea, according to the case study. When he arrived home, the study he vomited profusely for hours and had two episodes of watery diarrhea.

“After midnight, he fell asleep,” the case study read. “The next morning at 11:00 a.m., his parents were worried because he did not get up. When they went to his room, they found him dead.”

Although the exact cause of death remained unclear following an autopsy that was performed five days later, the case study suggests the otherwise healthy young man likely died from food poisoning from a foodborne pathogen called Bacillus cereus, which was found in high concentrations in samples taken from the spaghetti.

The bacterium, which could have been growing on the room-temperature food for five days, is not “inactivated by heat treatment.”

“The present case illustrates the severity of the emetic and diarrheal syndromes and the importance of adequate refrigeration of prepared food,” the case study said.

In Bernard’s video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times, he said the man had liver failure as a result of the food poisoning.

