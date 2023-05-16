Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to U.S. retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states after the recall began, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.
Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary March recall of certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula "out of an abundance of caution" due to the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ that can cause serious or deadly infections in infants.
The recall includes Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at the Perrigo's Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility. The recalled formula was sold in three different sizes at retailers nationwide, according to a March 17 recall notice.
Cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers, however, distributed the 12.4-ounce version of the recalled product to its Nashville Division retailers after Perrigo's initial recall notice was published.
As a result, the recalled product was distributed to supermarkets across Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, according to Associated Wholesale Grocers.
The wholesaler is urging consumers who purchased Gerber Good Start formula at impacted locations to check their products. The recalled formula sold beyond the start of the recall can be identified by its lot codes and "use by" dates -- which range from July 4, 2024 to July 12, 2024.
"Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product," Associated Wholesale Grocers' Saturday notice reads, adding that consumers can request a refund by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo.
In a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Perrigo said that the company informed all customers at the time of the March recall.
The company added that "no Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria has been found in any product distributed for sale and no adverse events have been reported."
Associated Wholesale Grocers did not return calls for comment.
Infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii are rare, but they can be life-threatening for newborns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention writes -- noting that the bacteria can cause sepsis and meningitis.
Cronobacter sakazakii was same germ that sparked Abbott Nutrition's recall and following nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year. According to the FDA and CDC, Cronobacter sakazkii is found naturally in the environment and is "particularly good" at surviving in dry foods like infant formula -- which can get contaminated at home or in processing facilities.
"There are steps that people can take to prevent infections," Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, previosuly told The Associated Press -- including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Canada
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
-
New cancer diagnoses dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada amid health-care turmoil: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
World
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
-
Pakistan to try ex-PM Khan's violent supporters under army laws
Pakistan's civilian and military leaders on Tuesday said that rioters and their backers who attacked state assets and military installations to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan will be tried under army laws.
-
Toddler dead, 23 others missing as hippo capsizes boat in Malawi
A toddler has died after a boat ferrying more than 30 villagers across the Shire River in Malawi’s Nsanje district was attacked by a hippo, causing it to overturn, authorities said.
-
Chicken loose on subway tracks halts service in Mexico City
Service was temporarily halted on a line of Mexico City's subway system after a chicken got loose on the tracks.
-
San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter
San Francisco's district attorney Monday released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard, along with other footage and documents that she said support her decision not to file charges against the guard.
Politics
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
June byelections will be monitored for foreign interference, government says
The federal government says the Security and Intelligence Threats Task Force will be closely monitoring byelections in four ridings next month for signs of interference.
-
Senators urge Ottawa to give sanctions regime the same clarity, assessment as allies
The Senate foreign-affairs committee is calling on Ottawa to clarify the reasons it issues sanctions and improve the ways it assesses whether financial embargoes and travel bans are actually working.
Health
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT's chief to testify before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence's risks
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention 'will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful' AI systems.
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honouring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.
-
Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns home, performs winning power ballad 'Tattoo'
Swedish singer Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad 'Tattoo,” 'returned home on Tuesday, saying she was proud to be only the second person in Eurovision history to have won the contest twice.
-
Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate
Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.
Business
-
Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay, how they handled risk at Senate hearing
Executives from two of three banks that recently failed appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.
-
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Lifestyle
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from a travel booking website suggests searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, despite a 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Sports
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
-
Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division Audi pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, becoming the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.