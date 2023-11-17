Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
This week several products were pulled from shelves across Canada due to health and safety risks.
The government issued recalls for more than 275,000 KIA vehicles, bags of PC-brand chocolate covered raisins and vitamin gummies that Canadians are being advised not to consume.
KIA VEHICLES COULD CATCH FIRE
Transport Canada issued a recall on Tuesday for 276,225 KIA vehicles sold across Canada due to brake problems.
According to the website, on some vehicles the brake hydraulic electronic control unit could short circuit, which could create a fire risk "even while the vehicle is parked and turned off."
Models impacted include KIA Sportage, Optima, Forte, Forte Koup, Rondo, Borrego, Sorento, Soul, Rio, Cadenza and K900.
The vehicles were sold between 2010 and 2017.
Consumers impacted by the recall will be notified by mail and told to take their vehicle to replace the fuse(s) for the brake unit.
Until then, "park your vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures."
CHOCOLATE COVERED RAISINS THAT MAY HAVE ALMONDS
On Tuesday, bags of PC Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins were recalled due to "undeclared" almonds in them.
The product, sold in 908-gram packages with a best-before date of July 8, 2024 "may contain almonds" but the warning is not included on the label, the Health Canada website reads.
The sweet treat should be thrown out or returned to the location of purchase.
LABELLING ON VITAMINS
"Do not use" Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements, Health Canada said.
The Herbaland Vegan Omega 3 Gummy for children, the Calm Gummy for adults and the Herbaland Pre-workout Gummy for adults have been recalled.
"Inadequate product labelling" is the reason for the recall, the Health Canada website reads.
Canadians are being asked to not use the items or return the products from the place of purchase and to consult health care professionals if they have concerns.
SUBARUS THAT LOSE STEERING POWER
The Subaru WRX 2023 and the 2024 Impreza, Forester and Crosstrek could roll away while parked due to a powertrain issue.
Transport Canada's website says there are a total of 76 vehicles impacted in the country.
The automotive dealer recalled the vehicles on Wednesday because on some vehicles the front axle shafts may not have been made properly.
This could cause a loss of power to the wheels and could "increase the risk of a crash."
A parked vehicle that "rolls away" could also create the risk of an injury, the Health Canada website reads.
BLINDS WITH A RISK OF STRANGULATION
Health Canada has determined that HT Blinds: White Horizontal Fauxwood 2 '' Blind Safecord does not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.
These 120 blinds sold across Canada pose a strangulation risk for young children, the website reads.
This can happen because the loops on the product are longer than 44 centimetres and children could "pull looped cords around their neck causing a strangulation and entanglement hazard."
Health Canada is recommending cordless window coverings.
The company has not received any incident reports or injuries in Canada.
