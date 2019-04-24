Certain batches of pea shoots are being recalled because of fears they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the possible contamination has prompted Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. to recall its packaged pea shoots.

An initial recall was ordered last week for Alberta and B.C. The recall was expanded Wednesday to cover Saskatchewan, with the CFIA warning that the shoots may have been distributed across the country as well.

Products covered by the recall include 455-gram and 100-gram containers of pea shoots, as well as 230-gram containers of sweet pea shoots. All affected products carry the brand name GPM and product code 10851.

Anyone who has the pea shoots in question is being urged to throw them out or return them to the place where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the pea shoots. The recall was prompted by CFIA test results.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that leads to symptoms including vomiting, nausea, fever, and headaches. Severe infections can result in death.

More information about the recall is available on the CFIA website.