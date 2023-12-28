Recall of nearly 5 million portable blenders underway for unsafe blades and dozens of burn injuries

BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.

According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire.

And their blender blades can also break off during use. Regulators urged consumers to stop using the recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement.

The Benicia, California-based company maintained its voluntary recall impacts older Blender 2 blenders -- and that BlendJet 2 blenders currently available for purchase through the company's website and retail partners are not affected.