Recall of nearly 5 million portable blenders underway for unsafe blades and dozens of burn injuries
BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire.
And their blender blades can also break off during use. Regulators urged consumers to stop using the recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement.
The Benicia, California-based company maintained its voluntary recall impacts older Blender 2 blenders -- and that BlendJet 2 blenders currently available for purchase through the company's website and retail partners are not affected.
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, has died
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment
Russian authorities deliberately undercounted dead in one of war's most devastating chapters: AP
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash
A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Order of Canada honours George Stroumboulopoulos among 78 trailblazers
George Stroumboulopoulos is one of 78 Canadians being awarded one of the country’s highest honours.
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
High levels of carbon dioxide, mould found in homes on Ontario reserves: study
A study has found air inside homes on four remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario contained carbon dioxide, fine particles, mould and other substances that increase the risk of respiratory infections.
China warns 'military fans' they could face prison for posting photos online
In the age of open-source intelligence, one main way for Western experts to keep tabs on China’s military is by analyzing photos of new People’s Liberation Army equipment posted online by amateur enthusiasts.
Mexican officials clear border camp as U.S. pressure mounts to limit migrant crossings
A ragged migrant tent camp next to the Rio Grande is a long way from Mexico's National Palace, where a U.S. delegation met this week with Mexico's president seeking more action to curb the surge of migrants reaching the U.S. border.
U.S. imposes more sanctions on money lending network tied to Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of money exchange services from Yemen and Turkey alleged to help provide funding to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been launching attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea.
Independent lawyers begin prosecuting cases of sexual assault and other crimes in the U.S. military
The U.S. military on Thursday opened a new chapter in how it investigates and prosecutes cases of sexual assault and other major crimes, putting independent lawyers in charge of those decisions and sidelining commanders after years of pressure from Congress.
North Korea's Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel U.S.-led confrontations
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he said were unprecedented United States-led confrontational moves, state media reported Thursday, as rival South Korea vowed a stern retaliation against any provocations by the North.
Are we ready? Should we do this? The debate on expanding medical assistance in dying
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024: They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder, or they can postpone it further.
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
Could more be better when it comes to exercise for Parkinson's disease? A unique Canadian case report suggests yes.
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash
Walt Disney production company Lucasfilm is suing a themed carwash on the outskirts of Chilean capital Santiago for plagiarizing its multibillion-dollar galactic film and television saga 'Star Wars,' lawyers for the carwash said.
Prime Video makes changes as it sets launch date for showing ads in Canada
Amazon's Prime Video has picked the date when it'll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.
Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024
Here are five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Macklin Celebrini's five-point performance leads Canada over Latvia at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday.
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88
Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88.
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.