

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- Pharmaceutical company Mylan has issued a voluntary recall of their generic Xanax medication called alprazolam tablets in the United States. The company’s head of communications in North America confirmed to CTVNews.ca that the recall does not affect medication in Canada.

“The recall is specific to one lot distributed in the U.S.,” said Lauren Kashtan in an email.

In a press release issued on Friday, Mylan said “this lot is being recalled due tothe potential presence of foreign substance.” Kashtan said the company will not provide further comment about the reason the anti-anxiety medication was pulled from pharmacy shelves.

Mylan said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the one batch recalled.

The recalled batch was distributed across the U.S. between July 2019 and August 2019. For more information about the recall, see the FDA’s press release.