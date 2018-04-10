

CTVNews.ca Staff





It takes a lot of guts to enter a chili pepper-eating contest. It takes even more guts to face “the reaper,” the Carolina Reaper, said to be the hottest pepper in the world and not have your head explode from the pain.

But that’s almost what happened to a man in New York State who developed crushing headaches after a chili pepper-eating contest.

According to the doctors who describe the incident in BMJ Case Reports, before the 34-year-old man ended up in their emergency department, he ate a single “Carolina Reaper” pepper – the spiciest in the world – at a pepper-eating contest.

Pepper “heat” is measured in Scoville units: a jalapeno, for example, measures between 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville heat scale; a California Reaper, by comparison, comes in at 1.6 million, on average.

Eating the pepper caused the man to develop dry heaving – not all that unusual in the pepper-eating-contest world. But he also developed intense neck pain and pain at the back of his head.

The pain soon took over his entire head and led to what are known as “thunderclap headaches” – bouts of intense and crippling head pain that last several seconds. These continued for days.

“The pain was excruciating and thus he came to the ER,” the doctors at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. wrote.

A brain scan revealed that several of the man’s arteries in his brain had narrowed significantly -- a condition known simply as “reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome” or RCVS.

Some infections can bring on RCVS; so can autoimmune diseases or cocaine use. But no case of RCVS has ever been associated with pepper-eating. Nevertheless, capsaicin, the ingredient that accounts for a pepper’s spiciness, is known to constrict or dilate blood vessels.

“Given the development of symptoms immediately after exposure to a known vasoactive substance, it is plausible that our patient had RCVS secondary to the ‘Carolina Reaper,’” the doctors wrote.

There’s little that doctors can do for RCVS, except wait for it to reverse itself. The man was given “supportive care,” and eventually, the headaches ended on their own.

The man was asked to return for a brain scan five weeks later, which revealed his arteries had all returned to normal.