Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn't over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn't been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
"The water that's coming out of my kitchen sink smells like fresh sewage ... as soon as you turn it on, it hits you right in the face. It's horrible," Wooten said earlier this month. "I've tried to give one of my dogs the water, but when she smells it she won't even touch it. She walks away from it."
Wooten said Friday that the liquid flowing into her kitchen sink still smells like sewage, but not as bad as before, and she's glad she won't have to run to distribution sites before their bottled water supplies run out each day.
Other residents told The Associated Press on Friday that their water remains too discolored to count on, so now they'll have to rely on water distribution by community-run charities or buy water again themselves, adding insult to injury.
Jackson had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days.
How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
Jackson's population has declined since 1980, a decade after the city's schools began integrating. Many white families left for the suburbs, leaving less revenue to maintain the infrastructure. Middle class Black people then moved out to escape urban decay and rising crime. State and federal spending never made up the difference.
"The legacy of racial zoning, segregation, legalized redlining have ultimately led to the isolation, separation and sequestration of racial minorities into communities (with) diminished tax bases, which has had consequences for the built environment, including infrastructure," said Marccus Hendricks, an associate professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Maryland.
Other cities across the United States could face similar challenges with aging water systems that are ill-equipped to handle more intense and frequent flooding caused by climate change, experts in water infrastructure and environmental justice told The Associated Press.
And when it comes to water scarcity and contamination, they say working-class communities of color are most vulnerable. Jackson's population is more than 80 per cent Black and the poverty level is 24.5 per cent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Majority-Black Flint, Michigan, has struggled to remove lead from its water since 2014. Other areas where large poor or nonwhite populations lack reliably safe drinking water include major cities like Baltimore and Honolulu as well as smaller municipalities like Las Vegas, New Mexico; and Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Heather McTeer Toney worked to clean up discolored tap water as mayor of Greenville, Mississippi, before serving as the Environmental Protection Agency's southeast regional administrator from 2014 to 2017. Now she works on environmental justice issues nationwide for the Environmental Defense Fund. She said many majority-minority communities lack consistent access to clean water.
"Any community that is suffering from lack of infrastructure maintenance is dealing with the same problem, maybe just on a different scale," Toney said. "But across the nation, with .... poor communities that are often Black, brown, Indigenous and on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we see the same thing happening over and over again."
Hendricks and Toney blame systemic racism for government disinvestment in communities of color. Maisie Brown calls Jackson's troubles "the product of environmental racism."
"I don't think we realize how deeply ingrained racism is in all of our structures and systems, including infrastructure," said Brown, a 20-year-old student at Jackson State University who was born and raised in the city.
Brown is a member of the Mississippi Students Water Crisis Advocacy Team, a group of about 30 students delivering water to residents who are disabled, elderly or don't have vehicles. That's what relief has looked like in Jackson -- the people most affected doing what they can to help each other. But the limited handouts each day haven't been enough, forcing people to buy water in stores.
The two cases Wooten and nearly 500 others picked up at the site in south Jackson one day contained just under nine gallons (30 litres). That's less than 3 per cent of the roughly 300 gallons (1,136 litres) that the EPA says the average American family uses each day.
Needed improvements at the city's two treatment plants include replacing ineffective pumps, leaky filters, faulty membranes and corroded pipes; removing accumulated sludge and hiring enough qualified staff to properly manage the system. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has pleaded for patience while seeking state and federal help, saying such fixes could cost billions of dollars that the city doesn't have.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said while visiting Jackson that he wants the city to get its fair share of federal money flowing to the state.
Reeves, a Republican, has not said how much Mississippi should spend on solving this problem. The legislature directed $400 million of federal pandemic relief funds toward water infrastructure upgrades around the state, but it's unclear how much Jackson will receive because cities are still applying for money. "We cannot perfectly predict what may go wrong with such a broken system in the future," Reeves said Thursday.
Without reliable funding streams, many Jackson residents don't expect to see consistently drinkable water anytime soon.
Karla McCullough, 46, is a Black woman and Jackson native who runs a charity that helped organize the distribution site where Wooten got her water. She told the AP that the city's residents have experienced some level of water scarcity their entire lives.
"I want to be hopeful and optimistic," McCullough said. "In my lifetime, I may not see the infrastructure fixed and it restored to a point where there are not any water issues. But my hope is that my son and his children won't have to deal with this."
------
Emily Wagster Pettus contributed to this report.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
Canada
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Former PM Mulroney, former Gov. Gen. Clarkson to eulogize queen at Ottawa memorial
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson are to eulogize Queen Elizabeth at a memorial service Monday in Ottawa.
-
Toronto housing prices unlikely to bottom out until the spring, RBC says
The GTA real estate market showed signs of life in August with the average benchmark price rising for the first time in months but a new report from RBC is warning that the correction 'isn’t over yet.'
World
-
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
-
Mexico arrests general in case of missing students
Mexican authorities have arrested a retired general and three other members of the army for alleged connection to the disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, the government announced Thursday.
-
Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.
-
What to know about Raymond Dearie, the judge who will serve as Mar-a-Lago search special master
U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie will serve as the special master tasked with reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
-
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Politics
-
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
-
Everything you need to know about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's everything you need to know.
-
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Health
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
-
'Global failure': Lancet COVID-19 Commission critical of pandemic handling
The Lancet COVID-19 Commission says the staggering pandemic death toll is the result 'massive global failure at multiple levels' including the lack of international cooperation, but controversy around the 'lab-leak' theory threatens to overshadow findings and recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Meet the mystery diamond from outer space
Researchers have confirmed the existence of a celestial diamond, which is harder and stronger than a regular diamond, and say it arrived on Earth's surface by way of a meteorite.
-
Uber says responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach
Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after a media report that its network was breached with the ride-hailing company taking several internal communications and engineering systems offline.
-
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Woman King' is a character-driven action epic steeped in Black history
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Woman King,' 'Confess, Fletch,' 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Pearl.'
-
Naomi Watts helps reimagine a nightmarish Austrian thriller
Naomi Watts discusses her reservations about remaking the 2014 Austrian horror "Goodnight Mommy" in an interview with the Associated Press. The remake is available to watch on Prime Video.
-
Nickelback releases 'San Quentin' music video shot on B.C. university campus
Canadian rockers Nickelback have released the video for their new single "San Quentin," which was filmed with help from fans on the Simon Fraser University campus.
Business
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.
-
China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan
China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defence contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan.
Lifestyle
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Jets won't have captain for upcoming season
The Winnipeg Jets will be without a team captain for the upcoming hockey season.
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
'We don't like each other': Rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off in trilogy fight
Boxing greats Canelo Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin are set to reignite their rivalry for the third and final time on Saturday in Las Vegas -- with more on the line than just title belts.
Autos
-
Hacker claims to breach Uber, security researcher says
Uber said Thursday that it reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network. A security engineer said the intruder provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial systems at the ride-hailing service.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.