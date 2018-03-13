Quebec to ban high-sugar, high-alcohol drinks from grocery, convenience stores
Couche-Tard announced it would pull the alcoholic brand of beverages 'FCKD UP' off its shelves a day after a 14-year-old girl from Laval allegedly consumed the drink before her death.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 11:26AM EDT
QUEBEC - The Quebec government will move to ban sales of sugary, high-alcohol beverages in convenience and grocery stores.
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will introduce an amendment to his bill seeking to modernize the province's alcohol and gaming legislation.
The new rules would apply to beverages that contain more than seven per cent alcohol and make them available only at Quebec liquor commission outlets.
The measure would come into effect after the law is adopted by the end of the current parliamentary session in June.
It comes amid calls for government action following the death of 14-year-old Athena Gervais, who reportedly consumed such a product last month before vanishing.
She was found dead in a stream behind her high school in Laval on March 1.
