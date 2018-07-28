

CTVNews.ca Staff





In Montreal, a group of high school students from across Quebec are spending part of their summer learning important life-saving techniques.

The camp-like program is being run by the University of Montreal's Health Centre (CHUM), which wants to encourage teens to pursue careers in health care.

“We want to create a passion for the health system,” Sarah Mehenni, CHUM’s assistant director of teaching, told CTV News. “They can choose between the life of a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist.”

The students, who are 16 and 17 years old, learn by being thrust into different emergency scenarios and practice everything from CPR to giving stitches on medical mannequins.

“I know it’s not a real person,” student Melody Yacoubian said. “But it was still so incredible to have such a real-life context and to actually put into practice what we’ve been learning.”

“I felt in the moment,” Theophile Bourgeois added after performing CPR in a mock pool drowning.

On top of learning medical techniques, there is also an emphasis on communication and teamwork.

“There’s a lot of trust that’s put in to do a simulation like this and to revive a ‘dead’ patient,” Bourgeois said.

For many of the students, the program has left them eager to pursue careers in health care.

“What I like the most in health care is that you interact with patients,” student Samia Cherkaoui said. “That’s what I like the most.”

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee in Montreal